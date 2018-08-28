Food deliverymen targets of violent robbers

- The NYPD is searching for three thugs who assaulted at least four food deliverymen and stole their money in Manhattan and the Bronx.

The assaults occurred on August 7, 11, 12 and 17.

In the most recent robbery, someone placed an order from an area restaurant just after midnight for 561 West 189th Street. When the 45-year-old man arrived, the three men dragged him inside the building where he was assaulted. They took his cell phone, $20 in cash and the food before fleeing on foot.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

Similar incidents occurred at 2770 Brigss Avenue, 275 East Gun Hill Road, and 2546 Grand Avenue.

The first individual is described as a dark-skinned male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt around his neck, light colored pants and black sneakers.

The second individual is described as a dark-skinned male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white shirt wrapped around his head, a white tank top, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

The third individual is described as a dark-skinned male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a black baseball shirt, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips to the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.