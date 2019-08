- Five people were shot and killed in Queens and Brooklyn in what was a violent 24 hours for New York City.

The first shooting took place just after midnight Tuesday when an 18-year-old was shot multiple times in Springfield Gardens, Queens.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a man was shot and killed on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens.

About an hour later, a 28-year-old was killed after being shot in the hip in Brownsville.

The most recent shootings occurred Tuesday night on Coney Island.

Two men were shot and killed in front of a home on West 19th St.