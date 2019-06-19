NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner would consider boosting payroll above the third luxury tax level in an effort to help New York win its first World Series in a decade.
Despite placing 20 players on the injured list and matching last season's total, the Yankees lead the AL East as the season approaches the halfway point. New York already has added AL home run leader Edwin Encarnación.
"I'm really proud of the guys," Steinbrenner said Wednesday at the major league owners meetings. "We don't like to complain about injuries, but it's just a fact that this has been a season to remember when it comes to ILs and injuries, and a lot of these young kids have come up and taken advantage of the opportunity that was given to them."