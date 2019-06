- Five female anchors at local news channel NY1 filed a lawsuit against their employer Wednesday for age and gender discrimination.

In their complaint, Roma Torre, Kristen Shaughnessy, Jeanine Ramirez, Vivian Lee and Amanda Farinacci allege that "NY1 has blatantly marginalized them and cast them aside in favor of younger women and men, in a transparent effort to reshape the appearance of the on-air talent."

The plaintiffs range in age from 40 to 61.

The suit against parent company Charter Communications was filed in Manhattan federal court. In 2016, the cable giant acquired NY1, which is formally named Spectrum News NY1.

The women allege that Charter Communications reduced their airtime and anchoring slots, excluded them from promotional campaigns and ignored their concerns.

A spokeswoman for Charter Communications responded to the allegations.

"We take these allegations seriously and as we complete our thorough review, we have not found any merit to them," Maureen Huff told the NY Times. "NY1 is a respectful and fair workplace and we're committed to providing a work environment in which all our employees are valued and empowered."

Ny 1 Anchors Lawsuit by kathy_carvajal791 on Scribd