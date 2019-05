(Courtesy of Amelia Vogler) (Courtesy of Amelia Vogler)

- Cell phone video shows riders on an F train panicking and trying to get off the train at 23rd Street in Manhattan after someone apparently set off a firecracker in the subway car during rush hour Friday morning.

Nobody was hurt from the firecracker. But police said a woman on the platform at 23rd Street did hurt her knee when she fell down as the riders rushed to get off the subway.

New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford said the NYPD is investigating whether "mindless idiots" threw the firecracker on the train and ran away or were on the train when it exploded.

"We're going to nail them because that is stupid, reckless, mindless, moronic behavior," Byford said. "It has no place on the New York subway system."