- Regardless of which team takes the FIFA World Cup, soccer stores in New York are scoring big when it comes to selling the sport's apparel.

The soccer store Upper 90 in Hicksville, Long Island, is set up by teams. Manager Rich Rodriguez said the official soccer balls, knockout balls, replicas, hats, jerseys, and T-shirts are all selling well.

And with a tournament filled with upsets and surprises like this year's, people's purchases have been just as unpredictable. Rodriguez said the jerseys for Argentina's Messi for Portugal's Ronaldo are the best-sellers.

Portugal was the No. 1 selling jersey until they got knocked out last week. Now Brazil and France are neck and neck. They're hard to hold onto.

And since no one team is running away with it, the finals will be that much more exciting.