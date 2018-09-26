< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fed-cuts-key-rate-for-first-time-in-over-a-decade">MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-421504184"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:20PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:24PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flags fly over the Federal Reserve Building on December 16, 2008 in Washington, D.C.&nbsp;(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Flags fly over the Federal Reserve Building on December 16, 2008 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421504184-362284947" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/26/fed_reserve1_1537985222984_6126507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flags fly over the Federal Reserve Building on December 16, 2008 in Washington, D.C.&nbsp;(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Flags fly over the Federal Reserve Building on December 16, 2008 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421504184" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate Wednesday for the first time in a decade to try to counter the impact of President Donald Trump's trade wars, stubbornly low inflation and global weakness.</p> <p>It left open the possibility of future rate cuts, but perhaps not as many as Wall Street had been hoping for. During a news conference, Chairman Jerome Powell struggled to find just the right words to articulate the Fed's strategy and what might prompt future rate cuts at a time when the risk of a recession in the United States seems relatively low.</p> <p> The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled to finish down 333 points, or 1.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.01% from 2.06% late Tuesday, a sharp drop. </p> <p>The central bank reduced its benchmark rate - which affects many loans for households and businesses - by a quarter-point to a range of 2% to 2.25%. It's the first rate cut since December 2008 during the depths of the Great Recession, when the Fed slashed its rate to a record low near zero and kept it there until 2015. The economy is far healthier now despite risks to what's become the longest expansion on record.</p> <p>But Powell stressed that the Fed is worried about the consequences of Trump's trade war and sluggish economies overseas.</p> <p>"Weak global growth and trade tensions are having an effect on the U.S. economy," he said.</p> <p>Powell also said that sluggishness in some sectors of the U.S. economy, like manufacturing, along with inflation chronically below the Fed's target level justify the "insurance of a rate cut now."</p> <p>Yet he struggled to explain clearly whether, why and by how much the Fed might further reduce rates.</p> <p>"It's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts," he said. "I didn't say it's just one or anything like that. When you think about rate-cutting cycles, they go on for a long time, and the committee is not seeing that - not seeing us in that place. You would do that if you saw real economic weakness."</p> <p>Market analysts said it was no surprise that stock traders were disappointed.</p> <p>"Powell appeared very reluctant to suggest that additional rate cuts were likely, only doing so when he was asked if this cut was 'one and done,'" said Eric Winograd, senior U.S. economist at Alliance Bernstein. "Even then, he emphasized that if there are additional cuts it would likely be a brief cycle."</p> <p>Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the Fed for failing to cut rates aggressively, expressed irritation with its message Wednesday.</p> <p>"What the market wanted to hear from Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve was that this was the beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle which would keep pace with China, the European Union and other countries around the world," Trump tweeted. "As usual, Powell let us down."</p> <p>He added, "We are winning any way, but I am certainly not getting much help from the Federal Reserve!"</p> <p>In addition to its rate cut, the Fed also announced that it would stop shrinking its enormous bond portfolio in August, two months earlier than planned. This step is intended to avoid putting upward pressure on long-term borrowing rates. The Fed had aggressively bought Treasury and mortgage bonds after the financial crisis to drive down long-term rates but had been gradually shrinking its balance sheet as the economy strengthened.</p> <p>The Fed's action Wednesday was approved 8-2 vote, with two dissents: Esther George, president of the Fed's Kansas City regional bank, and Eric Rosengren, head of the Boston Fed, wanted to keep rates unchanged. It was the first time there have been as many as two dissents since December 2017 and suggested that Powell may face opposition if he seeks further rate cuts this year.</p> <p>Compared with when the Fed previously cut rates more than a decade ago, the economy is now solid by most measures, if not spectacular. Consumers are spending. Unemployment is close to a half-century low. A recession hardly seems imminent.</p> <p>Yet the Fed has decided that a rate cut could help provide a kind of insurance policy against an economic downturn. The idea is that lowering its key short-term rate could encourage borrowing and spending and energize growth.</p> <p>A key concern expressed by the Powell Fed is that Trump's pursuit of trade conflicts, with his punishing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese and European goods, have escalated uncertainties for American companies. Some companies have put off plans to expand and invest.</p> <p>Powell has also expressed concern about undesirably low inflation. In delivering the Fed's semiannual monetary report to Congress this month, he noted that the central bank needs to prevent the economy from sinking into a low-inflation trap like the one that has bedeviled Japan's economy for more than two decades. Ultra-low inflation can slow growth by causing consumers to postpone purchases, which, in turn, slows consumer spending, the economy's main fuel.</p> <p>Another source of pressure for the Fed has been the relentless series of public attacks by Trump over its rate policy under Powell. Trump has blamed the Fed's four rate hikes in 2018 as a key reason why the U.S. economy is slowing.</p> <p>Powell has asserted that Trump's pressure has had no effect on the rate policies of the Fed, which is considered an independent agency. But the president's incessant criticism raises the question of whether the attacks could eventually undermine confidence that the Fed will remain politically independent and not try to boost the economy before next year's presidential election.</p> <p>Recent government reports- on economic growth, consumer spending and orders for durable manufactured goods - have confirmed that the economy remains on firm footing even with pressures at home and abroad. As a result, some analysts believe the Fed may pause after Wednesday's rate cut to see if the economic outlook further brightens before deciding on any further easing.</p> <p>And skeptics wonder whether Fed rate cuts at this point would do much to bolster an economy whose borrowing rates are already low. Some even worry that the central bank will be taking a needless risk: By cutting rates now, the Fed is disarming itself of some ammunition it would need in case the economy did slide toward a recession.</p> <p>The impact of the Fed's decision will be muted when it comes to consumer rates, unless there are more cuts ahead, said Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree.</p> <p>Mortgage rates and savings rates were already historically quite low. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman stabbed on Brooklyn subway platform</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The New York City Police Department says that they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing that occurred on a subway platform in Brooklyn.</p><p>According to authorities, the suspect approached the 23-year-old victim on a southbound 3 Train platform inside the Utica Avenue subway station and displayed a knife. The suspect then stabbed the victim two times in her arm and one time in her abdomen before running away to the street. </p><p>EMS transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suspect-responsible-for-deadly-shooting-at-walmart-in-el-paso-identified" title="Suspect responsible for deadly shooting at Walmart in El Paso identified" data-articleId="422029118" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect responsible for deadly shooting at Walmart in El Paso identified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The suspect who opened fire killing over a dozen people inside a Walmart in El Paso has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. </p><p>A police official says he believes most of the El Paso attack victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.</p><p>Sgt. Robert Gomez said investigators believe he is the only gunman involved and that he was taken into custody. A motive for the attack was not released, but police say the gunman used some type of rifle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/state-police-warns-long-island-residents-of-phone-scam" title="State police warns Long Island residents of phone scam" data-articleId="422025248" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State police warns Long Island residents of phone scam</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York State Police has issued a warning that an individual is contacting the public on Long Island, identifying themselves as the New York State Police and requesting personal information. </p><p>The person calls from a number that appears on caller ID as that of a State Police station although the calls are not originating from the station. </p><p>Police have confirmed that the calls are a scam and that the state police would not ask for such information over the phone. As with any suspicious phone call, authorities recommend that you never share any personal information over the phone unless you are 100 percent sure of the origin of the call, and that verifying conditions exist such as security questions and passwords that only you and the vendor would know.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/el-paso-texas-walmart-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPasoMallShooting_1564856640998_7570932_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ElPasoMallShooting_1564856640998.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 15 dead in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart, 21-year-old suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gator-vultures-stop-traffic-to-cross-south-florida-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/03/vlcsnap-2019-08-03-16h36m52s370_1564864694250_7570990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Denise Harris" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-03-16h36m52s370_1564864694250-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gator, vultures stop traffic to cross South Florida road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-campaign-encourages-kids-to-stick-with-sports"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/02/New_campaign_encourages_kids_to_stick_wi_0_7570506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_campaign_encourages_kids_to_stick_wi_0_20190803025743"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New campaign encourages kids to stick with sports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-searching-for-four-armed-thieves-in-brooklyn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/02/vlcsnap-2019-08-02-22h38m19s626_1564800111805_7570253_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-02-22h38m19s626_1564800111805.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police searching for four armed thieves in Brooklyn</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-responsible-for-deadly-shooting-at-walmart-in-el-paso-identified" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/03/GettyImages-1159287290_1280x720_1564861853367_7571045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Joel&#x20;Angel&#x20;Juarez&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Suspect responsible for deadly shooting at Walmart in El Paso identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-police-warns-long-island-residents-of-phone-scam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State police warns Long Island residents of phone scam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nj-man-woman-found-dead-in-suspected-homicide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities&#x20;investigate&#x20;a&#x20;suspected&#x20;homicide&#x20;on&#x20;Saturday&#x2c;&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Maplewood&#x20;Township&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;Authorities&#x20;are&#x20;investigating&#x20;a&#x20;suspected&#x20;double&#x20;homicide&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;suburban&#x20;neighborhood&#x20;in&#x20;northern&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Brooke&#x20;Lefferts&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Homicide probe opened after man, woman found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-xtreme-eating-list-recognizes-unhealthiest-dishes-at-chain-restaurants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CSPI&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Topgolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bald-eagle-fights-fox-in-incredible-midair-tussle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bald eagle fights fox in incredible midair tussle</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 