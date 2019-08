- The New York City Fire Department is reminding New Yorkers never to leave a child alone in a car on a hot day after a firefighter saved a child from a dangerously hot car.

In a Facebook post, the department described how FDNY Firefighter Matthew Clinton broke a car window to remove a child from a dangerously hot car in Queens.

"The kid was screaming that it was hot. You could see sweat on his face. I told him that I'm a Firefighter,” Clinton said. “Dispatch was called, and I asked someone in the crowd to get me something to break the window with. I broke the driver's side window and unlocked the doors. We got the kid out, and within a couple minutes NYPD showed up."

The child was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

In the post, the FDNY urged New Yorkers to never leave a child alone in a car on a warm day, as the temperature inside of a car can rise as much as 40 degrees within one hour, even if the temperature outside of it is only in the low 70s.

The FDNY also reminded parents to leave some kind of important item, like a cell phone or your shoe, in the backseat to ensure they don’t forget that their child is in the car with them.

Clinton’s life-saving act comes less than two weeks after 1-year-old twins from the Bronx died when their father forgot they were in the backseat of his car while he went to work.