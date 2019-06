Related Headlines Father, son warm hearts with conversation

- A father and young son who took the Internet by storm in a viral video of their "conversation" are now starring in an advertisement for restaurant chain Denny's.

Shanieke Pryor posted a video to social media of her husband and their 19-month-old son sitting on the couch discussing the FOX show 'Empire.'

It's hard to make out what the toddler is saying but his father plays right along.

The clip has been watched more than 50 million times.

Denny's took notice of the pair and placed them in a Father's Day video campaign.

"We’re spending Father’s Day with the internet’s favorite father/son duo:DJ Pryor and Kingston. Won’t you join us?"

"Sometimes a little bacon in a booth makes you grow closer," wrote Pryor on his Facebook page about the ad for Denny's.