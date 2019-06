- There may not be a Triple Crown contender this year, but that’s not stopping fans from getting excited ahead of the 151st Belmont Stakes.

The final leg of the Triple Crown, some 60,000 fans are expected to head to Belmont Park to watc this year’s race.

Attendees this weekend will be greeted by cover bands and concerts, including a pre- and post-race performance by hip-hop artist Flo-Rida.

For anyone looking to go to this year’s race, the Long Island Rail Road will be adding extra trains to its schedule. Anyone driving can expect heavy delays along Hempstead Turnpike and Plainfield Avenue will be closed between Hempstead Turnpike and Vanderwater Avenue between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.