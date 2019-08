- To celebrate the release of her seventh studio album “Lover,” Taylor Swift opened a pop-up shop called “The Love Experience” in Manhattan on Friday.

Hundreds of “Swifties” from as far away as Florida, Arkansas and Canada gathered to get their hands on the latest merchandise from the pop singer.

The store will remain open throughout the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.