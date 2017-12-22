Fake UPS deliverymen shoot man in Queens

- Police in New York City are looking for two men who dressed up like UPS workers in a home-invasion robbery that left a man with a gunshot wound in Queens.

It happened on 24th Street near 21st Avenue in Astoria. The NYPD says the two robbers rang the bell at a home around 10 a.m. on Thursday and said they work for UPS.

When a 53-year-old man opened the door, the robbers burst inside and demanded items. The man tried to fight off the robbers and ended up being shot in the leg. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens.

The robbers apparently ran off without taking anything and are still on the loose. The only description that the NYPD had was that one is black and the other is Hispanic.