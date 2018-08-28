Fake text message from 'police' tells recipients to run away

- The Saddle River Police Department is warning anyone who receives a text message purportedly from them telling the recipient to run away from home to report it to police.

The department posted a screen shot to its Facebook page on Sunday with the message:

"It has come to our attention that some juvenile girls have received this fake text message tonight. Please speak with your children about this message and how to treat other strange messages in the future. If you or your child received this message please make it a matter of record with your local police department."

Comments to the post point out that the area code should be 201 if it were actually from Saddle River. Also, 'people' is misspelled.

There are no reports of anyone running away from home because of the message.