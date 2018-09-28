< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Facebook removes 3B fake accounts, but how many missed?

By BARBARA ORTUTAY, AP Technology Writer

Posted May 23 2019 12:11PM EDT The Facebook logo is displayed at the Facebook Innovation Hub on February 24, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
The Facebook logo is displayed at the Facebook Innovation Hub on February 24, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption> The Facebook logo is displayed at the Facebook Innovation Hub on February 24, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408588151-362730719" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/09/28/Getty_Facebook_092818_1538153925626_6133822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/09/28/Getty_Facebook_092818_1538153925626_6133822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/09/28/Getty_Facebook_092818_1538153925626_6133822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/09/28/Getty_Facebook_092818_1538153925626_6133822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/09/28/Getty_Facebook_092818_1538153925626_6133822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
The Facebook logo is displayed at the Facebook Innovation Hub on February 24, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption> The Facebook logo is displayed at the Facebook Innovation Hub on February 24, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/facebook-removes-3b-fake-accounts">BARBARA ORTUTAY, AP Technology Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408588151" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook says it removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from October to March, twice as many as the previous six months.</p><p>What Facebook's new report Thursday doesn't say, though, is how many it also missed.</p><p>The increase shows the challenges Facebook faces in removing accounts created by computers to spread spam, fake news and other objectionable material. Even as Facebook's detection tools get better, so do the efforts by the creators of these fake accounts.</p><p>Facebook says most of the fake accounts were blocked "within minutes" of their creation, before someone saw and reported them to the company.</p><p>Facebook has 2.4 billion active monthly users. Most of the removed accounts won't count in this figure. (Tarrant County Jail)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas man convicted of dismembering girlfriend, dissolving body in chemicals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brie Stimson | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(FOX News) -- A Texas man accused of murdering his girlfriend, dismembering her body and dissolving it in chemicals was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Kevin Wayne Powell, of White Settlement, Texas, reportedly killed his live-in girlfriend, 28-year-old Casey Ray Nutter, in 2015. A month before Nutter went missing, she filed aggravated assault charges against Powell after he tried to strangle her with a wire, suffocate her with a plastic bag and drown her in a shower, WFAA reported. Prosecutors said he killed her in retaliation for going to authorities. One of Powell’s family members testified that the 50-year-old had confessed to Nutter's murder and used several power saws to dismember her before dissolving her body, according to WFAA. It was the same family member who tipped off law enforcement during the investigation into her disappearance. "His abuse and her untimely death should not have been the end of her story. She deserved better, and the jury saw fit to rectify that,” prosecutor Allenna Bangs said in a statement, the Dallas Morning News reported. Powell’s life sentence was automatic after his conviction and he is not eligible for parole. The jury took little more than an hour to reach their verdict, WFAA reported. Nutter’s remains have never been found. Get the latest updates on this story at FOXNews.com .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bridenstine-new-nasa-moon-program-will-be-different-from-apollo-missions" title="Bridenstine: New NASA moon program will be different from Apollo missions" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bridenstine: New NASA moon program will be different from Apollo missions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NASA is launching another moon mission, this one called Artemis. Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke Thursday at Florida Technical University, to breakdown the mission and explain how it differs from Apollo.</p><p>“While, it is built on the credibility of Apollo, it’s also going to be very different,” said Bridenstine.</p><p>One of the major differences this time is the commercial space industry's role in supplying much of the technology for the program. Bridenstine said this change will help the organization achieve its goal of putting astronauts back on the moon by 2024.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nycha-chelsea-complex-overhaul" title="NYCHA explores major overhaul to complex in Chelsea" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/NYCHA_plan_controversy_0_7307193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/NYCHA_plan_controversy_0_7307193_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/NYCHA_plan_controversy_0_7307193_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/NYCHA_plan_controversy_0_7307193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/NYCHA_plan_controversy_0_7307193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A play area in Chelsea has been corroding for years, according to public housing tenants at the Fulton Houses. But construction is underway after the state approved a plan to spend nearly $800,000 on sprinklers, trees, and barbecues. The new area is" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYCHA explores major overhaul to complex in Chelsea</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Arschin, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A play area in Chelsea has been corroding for years, according to public housing tenants at the Fulton Houses. But construction is underway after the state approved a plan to spend nearly $800,000 on sprinklers, trees, and barbecues. The new area is set to open this summer. But it may not be around for that long.</p><p>"It's not even worth that money that they say they spent," one long-time NYCHA tenant told FOX 5 NY. "And now they're going to tear that down and put up another building."</p><p>After years of tenants and elected officials criticizing the New York City Housing Authority for financial mismanagement, the agency has announced a plan to replace the new play area with new residential towers. Some of the existing public housing buildings would also be replaced with mixed-income private developments to raise money for needed repairs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bridenstine-new-nasa-moon-program-will-be-different-from-apollo-missions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Artemis-moon-missions_1558652546129_7307775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Artemis-moon-missions_1558652546129-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bridenstine: New NASA moon program will be different from Apollo missions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nycha-chelsea-complex-overhaul"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/NYCHA_plan_controversy_0_7307193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYCHA_plan_controversy_0_20190523225006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYCHA explores major overhaul to complex in Chelsea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-sims-4-free-to-download-online-for-limited-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/the%20sims%20cms_1558651733542.jpg_7307623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""The Sims 4" lets you spend hours deciding the fate of virtual characters. (Photo by Electronic Arts)" title="the sims cms_1558651733542.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The Sims 4' free to download online for limited time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/volunteers-build-bikes-for-military-families"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_20190523223551"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volunteers build bikes for military families</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa 