BASTROP, Texas (FOX NEWS) - A viral video shared on Facebook Sunday appears to show a mouse jumping into a deep fryer at a Central Texas Whataburger restaurant, leaving customers stunned.

The video appears to show a tiny mouse roaming on a kitchen counter inside of a Whataburger located in Bastrop, a city 30 miles southeast of Austin, reports said.

"This s--- is crazy I'm at Whataburger in Bastrop,Tx. It's a damn rat just out in the open!” Brushawn Lewis, the person who posted the video wrote in the caption. "But it did get deep fried! Smdh"