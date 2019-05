- If you own any illegal exotic pets, you can surrender them to authorities on Long Island at an amnesty event all this week, no questions asked. You won't face fines or charges.

The Suffolk County SPCA and the state's Department of Environmental Conservation are hosting the weeklong amnesty event for illegally owned protected, endangered, and threatened animals through Friday, May 10, by appointment only.

"The purpose of this effort is to get these illegally possessed animals into a controlled environment where they can be cared for properly," Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said. "People who are in possession of these animals unlawfully can turn them in to us without fear of prosecution. No one will be asked to give their name."

In recent years, numerous exotic and dangerous animals have been found abandoned on Long Island and in New York City. Most of these snakes, alligators, and caimans are not legal pets and are dangerous. Some of the animals require special permits or licenses from the state DEC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but most owners do not bother.

To make an appointment to surrender an animal, contact either the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722 or the DEC at (631) 444-0250. After you have an appointment, you will need to bring the animal to: Suffolk County SPCA, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway (Building 16), Hauppauge, N.Y.

The amnesty program will accept the following animals:

ALL VENOMOUS REPTILES

LARGE NONVENOMOUS CONSTRICTOR SNAKES

Burmese python

Reticulated python

African rock python

Green anaconda

Yellow anaconda

Australian amethystine python

Indian python

LARGE LIZARDS/MONITORS

Asiatic (water) monitor

Nile monitor

White throat monitor

Black throat monitor

Crocodile monitor

Komodo dragon

Alligators, crocodiles, caimans and other types of crocodilians

WILD MAMMALS