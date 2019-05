Related Headlines Former Texas cop to face murder charges in NY

- A neighbor told jurors she saw a man gun down a couple in their upstate New York driveway last year and identified the gunman as a former Texas police chief on trial for murder.

The neighbor took the stand Monday during the first day of former Sunray, Texas, Chief Timothy Dean's trial in Wayne County. The Finger Lakes Times reports she testified she witnessed the shooting through her window.

Dean has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles of Sodus. Friends and relatives say Niles had recently won custody of the two children he had with Dean's wife during a previous relationship.

Dean's wife, Charlene Childers, was expected to be tried with her husband but pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of manslaughter.