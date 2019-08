Related Companies chairman Stephen Ross attends the grand opening of the Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Related Companies chairman Stephen Ross attends the grand opening of the Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

- Equinox Fitness and SoulCycle are facing a backlash over the brands’ chairman’s support for President Donald Trump and a planned Hamptons fundraiser.

Stephen Ross, a real-estate developer and investor, is the owner of The Related Companies, which counts Equinox and SoulCycle as subsidiaries.

Some Equinox members and SoulCycle users were threatening boycotts on social media over his support of Trump.

The brands issued a statement saying Ross is a "passive investor" and is not involved in the management of either business.

It states: "Neither Equinox nor SoulCycle have anything to do with the event later this week and do not support it...no company profits are used to fund politicians."

According to the Washington Post, Ross is hosting a fundraiser for Trump’s re-election on Friday at his home on Long Island, where tickets will run as high as $250,000.

Ross also the owner of the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills also expressed his displeasure over the support of Trump.

.@taylorafish and I need a new Sunday fitness spot.



What’s a good SoulCycle replacement in NYC? https://t.co/gAOL2xvWDj — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) August 7, 2019

🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

Wednesday night, Ross released a statement saying: "I always have been an active participant in the democratic process. While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about."

Ross's statement concluded by saying: "I have been, and will continue to be an outspoken campion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges."