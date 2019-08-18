< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story424425001" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424425001" data-article-version="1.0">Epstein's purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases</h1>
</header> data-article-id="424425001" data-article-version="1.0">Epstein's purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424425001" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Epstein's purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/epstein-s-purported-madam-now-a-focus-in-sex-abuse-cases" data-title="Epstein's purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/epstein-s-purported-madam-now-a-focus-in-sex-abuse-cases" addthis:title="Epstein's purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424425001.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424425001");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424425001-424424671"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family&#39;s gratitude to the Spanish authorities.&nbsp;(AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424425001-424424671" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family&#39;s gratitude to the Spanish authorities.&nbsp;(AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/epstein-s-purported-madam-now-a-focus-in-sex-abuse-cases">CURT ANDERSON, AP Legal Affairs Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424425001" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>MIAMI (AP) - She's been called Jeffrey Epstein's madam, the woman who recruited girls for his sexual appetites, and at times his social planner and household organizer in places ranging from New York to Palm Beach, Florida.</p><p>Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of a British publishing magnate who died under mysterious circumstances, is one of the most prominent figures left from the Epstein orbit after his suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges .</p><p>And she could well be a co-conspirator now in the crosshairs of federal prosecutors, who have made clear the case is far from over.</p><p>"If I were drafting an indictment against her, it would be the same conspiracy to traffic in underage minors," said David S. Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice in Miami. "That's what it is. That's what the conspiracy would be."</p><p>An attorney for Maxwell did not respond Friday to a request for comment.</p><p>Maxwell, 57, is an elusive character whose father, publisher Robert Maxwell, died in 1991 after falling off his yacht near the Canary Islands. It turned out that he had illegally looted pension funds from his businesses, according to news accounts at the time.</p><p>The name of that yacht: Lady Ghislaine.</p><p>A Robert Maxwell biographer, Tom Bower, says Ghislaine Maxwell was the youngest of his children and a favorite of her father - hence, the yacht's name.</p><p>"I think in his home, she never really learned the difference between right and wrong," Bower told National Public Radio recently. "And the other tragedy for her was that she was dominated by him, and she learned from him to worship wealth and money and power and influence and really had very little sentiment for what might be called the little people."</p><p>Eventually, Maxwell landed in Epstein's world in the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach and bought a home in Manhattan, where Epstein also had an opulent mansion worth as much as $77 million. According to lawsuits filed by Epstein accusers , she became a recruiter of young girls for Epstein, as well as his household manager and social circuit organizer.</p><p>In Florida, Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution-related charges with minors in 2008 and served 13 months in jail, where he was allowed out on work release almost every day. At the time, his lawyers reached a non-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department that spared him a potential life prison sentence if convicted on federal charges.</p><p>It was after the Miami Herald published stories last year that New York prosecutors took up the case and won an indictment against Epstein, 66, for trafficking in minors, carrying a potential 45-year prison sentence. While that was pending, Epstein killed himself in jail last Saturday.</p><p>That was only one more part of a sordid saga spanning decades, with Maxwell a key part of it, court documents show.</p><p>Juan Alessi, who managed Epstein's home in Palm Beach for years, said in a deposition that Maxwell was essentially the lady of the house.</p><p>"She would tell me, I am going to take care of the house," Alessi said in the deposition, adding later that he drove Maxwell to spas around South Florida to look for young women who could do "massages" for Epstein - their code for sexual acts.</p><p>"I remember one occasion or two occasions she would say to me, 'Juan, give me a list of all the spas in Palm Beach County,'" Alessi said. "And I will drive her from one to the other one."</p><p>In one of the lawsuits, Virginia Roberts Guiffre laid out in detail what was believed to be Maxwell's role in Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring, which other women have echoed in similar claims. Guiffre, 15 at the time, says she was working at the Mar-a-Lago club owned by future President Donald Trump when she was approached by Maxwell about a way to earn good money: learn massage therapy and get to know Epstein as a man who could give her a bright future.</p><p>Giuffre says in a sworn affidavit that she was trained by Maxwell and Epstein to become "everything a man wanted me to be" and that she was flown on Epstein's private planes to his properties in New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Paris and New York. Guiffre also says Maxwell arranged meetings for sex in London and elsewhere with Britain's Prince Andrew.</p><p>Buckingham Palace has denied any wrongdoing by the prince, but there is a photo in court records showing Andrew with his arm around Giuffre's waist with Maxwell smiling happily in the background.</p><p>"Ghislaine Maxwell was heavily involved in the illegal sex. I understood her to be a very powerful person," Guiffre said in the affidavit. "She used Epstein's money and he used her name and connections to gain power and prestige."</p><p>Maxwell has vehemently denied claims by Guiffre and the others in court documents. "The allegations made against me are abhorrent and entirely untrue and I ask that they stop," she said in a 2011 news release.</p><p>Maxwell has said nothing publicly since Epstein's death and could not be reached for comment.</p><p>Maxwell is not charged with any crime, but New York prosecutors have said that Epstein's death does not end their investigation into who might have helped him gain access to so many dozens of girls. There are other names on that list who could face prosecution, as well.</p><p>The whereabouts of Maxwell are also mysterious. News reports had her living in Britain, Paris and with a tech CEO in Massachusetts, but he told reporters this week that was not true. And then Thursday, the New York Post published a story with photos saying Maxwell was spotted eating at an In-N-Out burger restaurant in Los Angeles while reading a book about secret CIA operatives.</p><p>In any event, lawyers for Epstein's victims say Maxwell will not skate away from her past.</p><p>"It's very important to hold all Epstein enablers accountable," said attorney Lisa Bloom, who has filed lawsuits against Epstein's estate on behalf of several of his accusers. <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>
<div id='_56_INSTANCE_0166_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div>
</section>

<!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/police-fake-cop-busted-pulling-over-real-detectives-on-long-island" title="Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island" data-articleId="424438437" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (Nassau County Police Department via AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Police in the New York City suburbs say they've arrested a fake cop who tried to pull over real detectives.</p><p>Nassau County police say Valiery Portlock sounded a horn and flashed emergency lights Friday morning as he an attempt to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island.</p><p>The unmarked van turned out to be occupied by detectives from the department's electronics squad.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/reported-death-prompts-recall-of-sunsetter-motorized-awning-covers" title="Reported death prompts recall of SunSetter motorized awning covers" data-articleId="424438973" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Courtesy of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reported death prompts recall of SunSetter motorized awning covers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A reported death has prompted a recall of SunSetter's motorized awning vinyl covers.</p><p>According to the recall issued Tuesday , if a powered awning is activated while the cover is secured with bungee tie-downs, the awning can open unexpectedly when the cover is removed with enough force to strike a person standing in its path and cause them to fall. </p><p>14 incidents have been reported, six resulting in injuries and one in the death of a 73-year-old man who died after falling from a ladder and over a balcony when an awning opened unexpectedly and hit him when he was removing the tie-downs. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-louisiana-gov-kathleen-babineaux-blanco-dies" title="Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco dies" data-articleId="424437712" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In this Dec. 18, 2007, file photo, Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco conducts an interview in her office Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana officials are calling for prayers for Blanco, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, who has entered hospice care due to cancer.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 05:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who led Louisiana through Hurricane Katrina as her state's first elected female governor, has died.</p><p>The office of Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Blanco died Sunday. She was 76.</p><p>Blanco had battled a rare eye cancer successfully in 2011, but that later returned and spread to her liver.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-13-people-arrested-at-portland-oregon-protest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)" title="ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 13 people arrested at Portland, Oregon, protest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/aggressive-squirrels-at-lower-manhattan-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_20190817232734"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Aggressive' squirrels at Lower Manhattan park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newark-homeowners-struggle-to-deal-with-water-crisis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_20190817224810"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newark id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reported-death-prompts-recall-of-sunsetter-motorized-awning-covers" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;US&#x20;Consumer&#x20;Product&#x20;Safety&#x20;Commission&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Reported death prompts recall of SunSetter motorized awning covers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-louisiana-gov-kathleen-babineaux-blanco-dies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kathleen_1566162490774_7601090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;Dec&#x2e;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2007&#x2c;&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;Louisiana&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Kathleen&#x20;Blanco&#x20;conducts&#x20;an&#x20;interview&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;office&#x20;Baton&#x20;Rouge&#x2c;&#x20;La&#x2e;&#x20;Louisiana&#x20;officials&#x20;are&#x20;calling&#x20;for&#x20;prayers&#x20;for&#x20;Blanco&#x2c;&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;April&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;has&#x20;entered&#x20;hospice&#x20;care&#x20;due&#x20;to&#x20;cancer&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco dies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-nypd-reject-all-immigrant-detainer-requests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/nypd_1562330785903_7478147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/nypd_1562330785903_7478147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/nypd_1562330785903_7478147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/nypd_1562330785903_7478147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/nypd_1562330785903_7478147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: NYPD reject all immigrant detainer requests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-us-army-soldier-gets-first-haircut-in-15-years-to-join-military" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/SoldierHaircut_1566159559770_7600965_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/SoldierHaircut_1566159559770_7600965_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/SoldierHaircut_1566159559770_7600965_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/SoldierHaircut_1566159559770_7600965_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/SoldierHaircut_1566159559770_7600965_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New US Army soldier gets first haircut in 15 years to join military</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bail-set-at-200-000-for-nyc-subway-scare-defendant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bail set at $200,000 for NYC subway scare defendant</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a </div>
</div>
</footer> 