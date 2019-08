The manufacturer of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies issued a voluntary recall of the cookie due to the possibility of little blue plastic pieces in the packaging. (Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.)

- The manufacturer of Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies issued a voluntary recall of the cookie due to the possibility of little blue plastic pieces in the packaging.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. said Thursday that the '5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety' could contain visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.

The plastic made its way into the packaging and was not baked into the product, according to the manufacturer.

Consuming the plastic pieces could result in a choking hazard.

The product recalled has a 'Best By' date of August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019. And, a UPC code of 7203002378 1350.

It was distributed in the following states:

AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VT, WI, WV.

The cookies should not be consumed. Consumers can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company's consumer relations group at 1- 800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.