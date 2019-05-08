< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var EMS chief admits falsifying reports to dupe insurers <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405618082" data-article-version="1.0">EMS chief admits falsifying reports to dupe insurers</h1> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald Horner pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and tampering with public records. (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Donald Horner pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and tampering with public records. Donald Horner pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and tampering with public records. (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:07AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:09AM EDT</span></p> (AP) -- A former emergency medical services chief in New Jersey has admitted falsifying patient care records in order to bilk insurance companies to collect money for services that were not billable.</p><p>Donald Horner on Tuesday pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and tampering with public records.</p><p>Under terms of a plea agreement, the 67-year-old must make restitution, forfeit his emergency medical technician certification, perform community service and pay a $1,300 fine.</p><p>Burlington County prosecutors say Horner altered reports 27 times when he served as chief of the Delran Emergency Squad to conceal his certification had expired and 11 of the altered reports resulted in insurers paying out $4,307.</p><p>The squad's license to operate was suspended in 2018 and Horner resigned soon after. Horner faces 364 days in the county jail.</p><p>Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baby Sussex introduced to the world</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, introduced their newborn son to the public during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in Windsor, England.</p><p>The introduction will be the first in a lifetime of photo calls for the two-day-old baby, who is seventh in line to the throne.</p><p>They did not reveal the name of the child, known for now as Baby Sussex.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-trump-in-1985-94-claimed-117-billion-business-loss" title="Report: Trump in 1985-94 claimed $1.17 billion business loss" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump speaks with reporters Friday, morning, April 5, 2019, outside the South Portico entrance of the White House, prior to leaving for his visit to Calexico, Calif. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Trump in 1985-94 claimed $1.17 billion business loss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- The New York Times is reporting that Donald Trump's businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, based on tax information the newspaper acquired.</p><p>The Times reported Tuesday it has acquired printouts from the future president's official IRS tax transcripts, including figures from his federal tax form.</p><p>The newspaper said Trump reported business losses of $46.1 million in 1985, and a total of $1.17 billion in losses for the 10-year period.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deadly-fire-in-harlem-kills-6-including-4-children" title="Deadly fire in Harlem kills 6 including 4 children" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/Deadly_Harlem_Fire_0_7234169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/Deadly_Harlem_Fire_0_7234169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/Deadly_Harlem_Fire_0_7234169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/Deadly_Harlem_Fire_0_7234169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/Deadly_Harlem_Fire_0_7234169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Six people including four children are dead in an apartment fire in Harlem." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deadly fire in Harlem kills 6 including 4 children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 06:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The New York Fire Department says six people, including four children, were killed in an early morning blaze in a Harlem apartment building.</p><p>Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says they received a call at 1:40 a.m. from a person across the street from the seven-story Fred Samuels Houses on Seventh Avenue near 142 Street reporting the blaze.</p><p>Nigro says firefighters responded within three minutes to the fifth-floor fire.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/deadly-fire-in-harlem-kills-6-including-4-children"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/CitizenApp_HarlemFire1_050819_1557308515329_7234064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The New York Fire Department says six people, including four children, were killed in an early morning blaze in a Harlem apartment building." title="CitizenApp_HarlemFire1_050819_1557308515329.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deadly fire in Harlem kills 6 including 4 children</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/crews-battling-large-hay-fire-at-dairy-farm-in-chino"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_at_dairy_farm_in_Chino_0_7234201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fire_at_dairy_farm_in_Chino_0_20190508045746-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crews battling large hay fire at dairy farm in Chino</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/nyt-report-trump-business-losses"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/AP_TRUMP_BUSINESS_LOSSES_050719_1557280863417_7232939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(AP/FOX 5 NY)" title="AP_TRUMP_BUSINESS_LOSSES_050719_1557280863417.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, New York Times reports</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/report-trump-in-1985-94-claimed-117-billion-business-loss" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;with&#x20;reporters&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;April&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;South&#x20;Portico&#x20;entrance&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x2c;&#x20;prior&#x20;to&#x20;leaving&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;visit&#x20;to&#x20;Calexico&#x2c;&#x20;Calif&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joyce&#x20;N&#x2e;&#x20;Boghosian&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Report: Trump in 1985-94 claimed $1.17 billion business loss</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/ems-chief-admits-falsifying-reports-to-dupe-insurers-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/BCPO_DonaldHorner_050819_1557313729396_7234325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald&#x20;Horner&#x20;pleaded&#x20;guilty&#x20;to&#x20;insurance&#x20;fraud&#x20;and&#x20;tampering&#x20;with&#x20;public&#x20;records&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Burlington&#x20;County&#x20;Prosecutor&#x27;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>EMS chief admits falsifying reports to dupe insurers</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/deadly-fire-in-harlem-kills-6-including-4-children" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/CitizenApp_HarlemFire1_050819_1557308515329_7234064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/CitizenApp_HarlemFire1_050819_1557308515329_7234064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/CitizenApp_HarlemFire1_050819_1557308515329_7234064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/CitizenApp_HarlemFire1_050819_1557308515329_7234064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/08/CitizenApp_HarlemFire1_050819_1557308515329_7234064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x20;says&#x20;six&#x20;people&#x2c;&#x20;including&#x20;four&#x20;children&#x2c;&#x20;were&#x20;killed&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;early&#x20;morning&#x20;blaze&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;Harlem&#x20;apartment&#x20;building&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deadly fire in Harlem kills 6 including 4 children</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/crews-battling-large-hay-fire-at-dairy-farm-in-chino" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_at_dairy_farm_in_Chino_0_7234201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_at_dairy_farm_in_Chino_0_7234201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_at_dairy_farm_in_Chino_0_7234201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_at_dairy_farm_in_Chino_0_7234201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_at_dairy_farm_in_Chino_0_7234201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crews battling large hay fire at dairy farm in Chino</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-state-senate-passes-resolution-that-declares-porn-a-public-health-crisis-" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona State 