Emma Bowen Foundation: 30 years of connecting students of color and companies By Audrey Puente, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 10 2019 05:40PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 06:06PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417377564-417375180" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Emma_Bowen_Foundation__30_years_of_conne_0_7509826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417377564" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - For 30 years, the Emma Bowen Foundation has connected promising students of color to internships in media and technology industries across the country.</p> <p>CEO Rahsaan Harris said the internships go beyond a semester experience.</p> <p>"Once you join the Emma Bowen family, and you get accepted by a partner company, you have access to the family of Emma Bowen partners," he said. "You have access to all the young people and the alumni that are part of that family."</p> <p>Students keep internships until they graduate, which allows them to build experience and relationships.</p> <p>"I really think when I get older, I'll say that it changed my life," said Brielle Ashford, a senior at Arizona State University and an intern at Fox 2 Detroit.</p> <p>Internet and Television Association CEO Michael Powell gave to the keynote speech at Emma Bowen's 30th anniversary luncheon held at New York University.</p> <p>"Emma Bowen helps find those young people with that spark at an early age where they can be developed, groomed, trained," Powell said, "and so they can be very effective employees in the future and leaders in the future."</p> <p>Since 2012, the Emma Bowen Foundation has distributed more than $5 million in scholarships. 64% of interns have gone on to careers in media or technology. So far, nearly 1,500 interns have come through the program.</p> <p>"I've been exposed to so many opportunities within the field of media and it's helped me so much while I'm at school and other places," said Ajibola Bodunrin, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania and an intern at Fox 26 Houston.</p> <p>"The transformation that we're looking for is one in which all voices are heard, all perspectives have a chance in the sun and are brought to the table," Harris said. 