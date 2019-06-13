A teenage boy was fatally shot during a robbery Wednesday in northwest Indiana.
Officers were dispatched at 6:05 p.m. for reports of shots fired in near 51st Avenue and Maryland Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police.
Investigators learned that 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera of Merrillville, Indiana, had come to Gary with his father to sell an Xbox to someone they contacted through an online sales app, police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. When they arrived, two males robbed them.