Bright blue isn't a color most people would associate with lobsters but one restaurant on Cape Cod in Massachusetts managed to buck that trend when it received an incredibly rare blue lobster.

Arnold's Lobster and Clam Bar owner Nathan Nickerson III snapped photos of the azure discovery and posted on Facebook on June 8 that the crustacean was caught in the Atlantic before being delivered to their restaurant.

However, if you're wondering how a blue lobster would taste you'll have to settle for using your imagination. Arnold's is keeping the lobster alive and plans on either releasing it back into the ocean or donating it to an aquarium.