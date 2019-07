A 73-year-old woman suffered broken teeth, a broken eye socket and multiple cuts and bruises after she was assaulted by a man who tried to rape her. A 73-year-old woman suffered broken teeth, a broken eye socket and multiple cuts and bruises after she was assaulted by a man who tried to rape her.

- A 73-year-old woman was recovering from a vicious assault during an attempted rape in Manhattan.

The victim was walking in front of 11 Greenwich Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday when the assailant approached her demanding sex, according to police.

When she refused, he punched her several times in the face knocking out several teeth and breaking her eye socket, added cops. She also suffered multiple cuts and bruises.

The man took her bag which had $20 inside before running off.

The victim was treated at a local hospital. Police were searching for the suspect.

He is described as black, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a red tracksuit with gray and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.