Cops identify suspect wanted for elderly woman attack

An 88-year-old woman was forced to sit on her bed and then punched repeatedly by a man who broke into her apartment in Coney Island, according to the NYPD.

- A suspect has been identified in the assault on an elderly woman inside her home in Coney Island.

Marc Malone, 50, allegedly forced the 88-year-old woman to sit on her bed and then punched her repeatedly, according to the NYPD.

The vicious assault on Christmas Day occurred at about 6:45 a.m. pm on Surf Ave. and West 25th St.

The woman reportedly had left the door open for a home health aide when the suspect came in and rummaged through her belongings. It was unclear what if anything was stolen.

The elderly victim managed to activate her emergency medical alert. The suspect noticed and struck the woman in the face before running out, police said. The woman was treated at a nearby hospital.

