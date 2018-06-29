Elderly teacher accused of having relationships with girls

- A teacher on Long Island is accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with two teenage girls.

Suffolk County Police arrested Jairo Inswasty, 70, who is a teacher at Central Islip High School, on Thursday.

Police say an investigation by the Special Victims Section revealed that Inswasty, who teaches math, had an inappropriate relationship with the 16-year-old victims while they were his students.

Inswasty, of Hancock Street in Islandia, was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Investigators say Inswasty will be arraigned at a later date.

They say the investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.