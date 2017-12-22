Cops: Elderly couple said bags of weed were Christmas gifts

Two deputies pose with about 60 pounds of seized marijuana in York County, Nebraska. (York County Sheriff's Department)

Marijuana is high on one elderly couple's gift-giving list this holiday season.

Law enforcement officers in Nebraska arrested Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

York County sheriff's deputies said they found 60 pounds of marijuana inside the Jirons' vehicle.

The married couple told cops that they were driving from California to Vermont and the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.

Both are being held on felony drug charges.