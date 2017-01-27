< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Study finds more edible pot among teen users https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/01/27/NPR%20marijuana%20edibles_1485567894586_2664375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/01/27/NPR%20marijuana%20edibles_1485567894586_2664375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422328945-232547212" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/01/27/NPR%20marijuana%20edibles_1485567894586_2664375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" By KATHLEEN FOODY, Associated Press 
Posted Aug 05 2019 06:40PM EDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 06:41PM EDT EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422328945" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>DENVER (AP) - Some teenagers in Colorado, where marijuana is legal for adults, are shifting away from smoking in favor of edible cannabis products, a study released Monday shows.</p> <p>About 78% of the Colorado high school students who reported consuming marijuana in 2017 said they usually smoked it, down from 87% two years earlier. The number of teens who usually consumed edibles climbed to about 10% from 2% in the same period, while the number of users dabbing increased to about 7.5% from 4%.</p> <p>Research about the way young people consume marijuana products is still limited, and the study's lead author said Colorado's survey data could provide valuable insight for public health researchers and regulators.</p> <p>"Since the implementation of retail marijuana sales, we haven't seen an increase in use among youth but we are seeing a difference in how young people are consuming," said Kayla Tormohlen, a PhD candidate at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "Understanding that can help to inform public health efforts."</p> <p>The study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics is based on high schoolers' responses to Colorado's biennial health survey in 2015 and 2017.</p> <p>At least three other states that permit adult marijuana use - Alaska, Oregon and Washington - also include questions about how teens consume marijuana on state health surveys.</p> <p>In Colorado and other states, edibles are tightly regulated including limits on the amount of THC, the compound in marijuana that creates users' high feeling, allowed in each dose. Dispensary employees warn that customers should wait several hours to feel the effects of one portion before eating more. Information about the health effects of dabbing - heating or vaporizing an oil or wax with a high THC level and inhaling the vapors - is limited.</p> <p>"These modes are important to monitor because of their unique psychoactive associations, and potential harms, including unintentional overconsumption with edibles and an increased physiological tolerance and withdrawal associated with the high tetrahydrocannabinol levels of cannabis concentrates used for dabbing," the researchers wrote.</p> <p>State and federal surveys have found teen use of marijuana remained relatively stable since Colorado began allowing adults to buy and use marijuana in 2014. In 2017, 1 in 5 Colorado students said they had recently consumed marijuana in any form - about the national average, said Jessica Neuwirth, the Colorado Department of Public Health's retail marijuana education and youth prevention coordinator.</p> <p>She said state public health researchers are always reevaluating the survey's questions and teens' responses, with input from other states' agencies doing the same work.</p> <p>"We are in certain ways leading the country in trying to figure out what are the right questions to ask and how do you ask those questions," Neuwirth said.</p> <p>Sales data has consistently showed adult consumers are trending toward non-smoking products, said David Abernathy, vice president of data and government affairs for The ArcView Group.</p> <p>The company's latest analysis of marijuana product sales shows traditional flower for smoking still makes up the majority of legal sales but vape cartridges and edible products continue to gain in popularity. Abernathy said he's not surprised by the study's results showing the illegal market for marijuana following that trend.</p> <p>"We've seen that in states with a more competitive legal market, the illicit market has shrunk substantially," he said. "And that's the biggest thing we can do to keep cannabis out of the hands of teenagers."</p> <p>In Colorado, customers must be 21 to enter dispensaries and make purchases. Only 3% of teens who reported using marijuana in 2017 said they bought products from a dispensary.</p> <p>Nearly 40% reported buying it from someone else. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/national-park-service-releases-wildlife-petting-chart-in-wake-of-viral-video-of-bison-charging-gir" title="National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl" data-articleId="422882864" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/National_Park_Service_releases__wildlife_0_7581818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/National_Park_Service_releases__wildlife_0_7581818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/National_Park_Service_releases__wildlife_0_7581818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/National_Park_Service_releases__wildlife_0_7581818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/National_Park_Service_releases__wildlife_0_7581818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The National Park Service has released a "wildlife petting chart" that details that no part of a wild animals is safe to touch." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While observing wildlife and appreciating nature can be a fun experience, getting charged at by wild animals may not be so exciting.</p><p>On Thursday, the National Park Service posted on their Facebook warning visitors about the risks of getting too close to wild animals during their trips to the parks. The post included a fun, but telling, “wildlife petting chart” that points out that no part of a wild animal is safe to touch.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lawyer-says-man-who-slammed-boy-to-ground-over-national-anthem-was-following-trumps-orders" title="Lawyer says man who slammed boy to ground over national anthem was following Trump's orders" data-articleId="422883290" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Brockway%20mug%20THUMB_1565287353296.jpg_7581805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Brockway%20mug%20THUMB_1565287353296.jpg_7581805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Brockway%20mug%20THUMB_1565287353296.jpg_7581805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Brockway%20mug%20THUMB_1565287353296.jpg_7581805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Brockway%20mug%20THUMB_1565287353296.jpg_7581805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Curt Brockway was charged&nbsp;for assaulting a boy, 13,&nbsp;because the teen didn&#39;t remove his hat during the national anthem believed he was acting on an order from President Donald Trump, his lawyer said.&nbsp;(Photo Credit: Montana Department of Corrections)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawyer says man who slammed boy to ground over national anthem was following Trump's orders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Montana man charged on Monday for body-slamming a 13-year-old boy at a rodeo because the teen didn't remove his hat during the national anthem believed he was acting on an order from President Donald Trump, his lawyer said on Wednesday. </p><p>Lance Jasper is the defense attorney for Curt Brockway, 39, of Superior, Montana, who was charged with felony assault on a minor. He told the Missoulian that the president’s “rhetoric” contributed to Brockway’s assault on the boy.</p><p>"His commander-in-chief is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished," Jasper said. "He certainly didn't understand it was a crime.“</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/frontier-airlines-offering-free-flights-for-people-with-the-last-name-green-or-greene" title="Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with certain last names" data-articleId="422869892" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you’ve ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with certain last names</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you’ve ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene.</p><p>The airline company is using the promotion to advocate for their “Green Week initiative.”</p><p>Frontier says it is encouraging others to live greener with its sustainable giveaway for everyone with the last name Green or Greene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-park-service-releases-wildlife-petting-chart-in-wake-of-viral-video-of-bison-charging-gir"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/nps_1565288715112_7581673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The National Park Service has issued a warning against touching wildlife during visits. (Photo provided by National Park Service)" title="wildlife petting chart-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frontier-airlines-offering-free-flights-for-people-with-the-last-name-green-or-greene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/frontier_1565284168631_7581381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Frontier Airlines offering free flights to anyone with the last name Green or Greene to promote its "Green Week initiative." (Photo by Frontier Airlines)" title="frontier_1565284168631-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with certain last names</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="impossible beyond burger_1565211449635.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frontier-airlines-offering-free-flights-for-people-with-the-last-name-green-or-greene" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/frontier_1565284168631_7581381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/frontier_1565284168631_7581381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/frontier_1565284168631_7581381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/frontier_1565284168631_7581381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/frontier_1565284168631_7581381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Frontier&#x20;Airlines&#x20;offering&#x20;free&#x20;flights&#x20;to&#x20;anyone&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;last&#x20;name&#x20;Green&#x20;or&#x20;Greene&#x20;to&#x20;promote&#x20;its&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Green&#x20;Week&#x20;initiative&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Frontier&#x20;Airlines&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with certain last names</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-man-deported-to-iraq-in-trump-s-ice-sweep-diesfrom-lack-of-insulin" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jimmy&#x20;Aldaoud&#x2c;&#x20;41&#x2c;&#x20;lived&#x20;his&#x20;entire&#x20;life&#x20;in&#x20;Detroit&#x20;until&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;suddenly&#x20;deported&#x20;to&#x20;Iraq&#x20;in&#x20;June&#x20;despite&#x20;not&#x20;being&#x20;born&#x20;in&#x20;Iraq&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;A&#x20;diabetic&#x2c;&#x20;he&#x20;died&#x20;in&#x20;Baghdad&#x20;this&#x20;week&#x20;due&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;lack&#x20;of&#x20;insulin&#x2c;&#x20;his&#x20;family&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit man deported to Iraq in Trump's ICE sweep, dies from lack of insulin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-officer-shot-in-new-jersey" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police officer shot in New Jersey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rappers-with-fake-drugs-weapons-alarm-residents-in-southlake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/67926720_2949188238486479_1584392871190986752_o_1565279789229_7581430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/67926720_2949188238486479_1584392871190986752_o_1565279789229_7581430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/67926720_2949188238486479_1584392871190986752_o_1565279789229_7581430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/67926720_2949188238486479_1584392871190986752_o_1565279789229_7581430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/67926720_2949188238486479_1584392871190986752_o_1565279789229_7581430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rappers with fake drugs, weapons alarm residents in Southlake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/venomous-snake-disappears-at-bronx-zoo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Venomous snake disappears at Bronx Zoo</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 