- One person suffered a minor injury when a dump truck crashed through the roof of a parking garage at the Tonnelle Center complex on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Police and fire personnel responded to the scene just after noon. Crews were checking the damage to the structure.

It was unclear what happened in the moments before the incident. The roof level of the garage has parking spots but it is unclear if the truck was either parked or was on the move.

No other details were immediately available.