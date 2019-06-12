< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. About 200 dogs rescued from 'hoarding home' A dog rescued from a house in Flemington, N.J. (FOX 5 NY) A dog rescued from a house in Flemington, N.J. (FOX 5 NY) (FOX 5 NY) (FOX 5 NY)" title="FOX5NY_RESCUED_DOGS_1_061219_1560376990530.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5NY_RESCUED_DOGS_2_061219_1560376990537_7390176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A dog rescued from a house in Flemington, N.J. (FOX 5 NY)" title="FOX5NY_RESCUED_DOGS_2_061219_1560376990537.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5NY_RESCUED_DOGS_3_061219_1560376992902_7390177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A dog rescued from a house in Flemington, N.J. Posted Jun 12 2019 05:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:22PM EDT

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (AP) - Roughly 200 dogs have been rescued from what authorities say was a "massive hoarding situation" at a New Jersey home.

Law enforcement officers and animal welfare groups went to the Hunterdon County home Tuesday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals seemed to have had limited human contact and minimal to no veterinary care.

Many of the dogs were pregnant and/or had "masses and infections."

The specific location of the home was not disclosed.

Officials say all of the animals will need of vaccinations and will be dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. 