- A neglected dog was found by a New York State Department of Transportation Crew on I-84 near the town of East Fishkill on July 24, according to state troopers.

Authorities say that the NYSDOT crew was preparing to mow when they heard the sound of a dog baring in nearby woods. Upon investigation, they found a young dog tied to a tree that appeared to show signs of neglect.

The dog is now being cared for while State Police attempt to determine the circumstances behind its abandonment.

The New York State humane Association are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the neglect and abandonment of the animal.

If anyone has information regarding the possible history of the dog or its owners, police are asking them to please contact the New York State Police at SP East Fishkill (845) 677-7300. Please reference SJS# 9050766.



All calls can be kept confidential.