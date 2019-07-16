Comedian George Lopez claims he paid for a military service member’s plane ticket so that the man could be present for the birth of his first child.

Lopez took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a story of a recent event he says happened at an airport bar. The actor and comedian explained that he was having a drink and taking pictures with fans when he noticed a young man next to him that appeared to be in the military.

“I said to him, ‘ thank you for your service , where are you headed ?” Lopez wrote. “He said he was taking leave to be at the birth of his first child , but he didn’t think or he knew he wouldn’t make it “ cause he had to go out of his way to report and then ( I’m leaving the cities out ) and he didn’t make enough to get an airline ticket.”