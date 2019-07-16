PAWS of Hawaii said anyone who would like to help support other animals in need should visit pawsofhawaii.org/donate.
Posted Jul 16 2019 12:17PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 11:05AM EDT
Things are heating up in the New York City region as July continues to be warmer than usual.
The average temperate this time of year is 84-85 degrees. So far this July, the temperatures have averaged 2.8 degrees above normal.
New York City's cooling centers will be open from Wednesday through Sunday.
Posted Jul 17 2019 10:29AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 10:49AM EDT
Comedian George Lopez claims he paid for a military service member’s plane ticket so that the man could be present for the birth of his first child.
Lopez took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a story of a recent event he says happened at an airport bar. The actor and comedian explained that he was having a drink and taking pictures with fans when he noticed a young man next to him that appeared to be in the military.
“I said to him, ‘ thank you for your service , where are you headed ?” Lopez wrote. “He said he was taking leave to be at the birth of his first child , but he didn’t think or he knew he wouldn’t make it “ cause he had to go out of his way to report and then ( I’m leaving the cities out ) and he didn’t make enough to get an airline ticket.”
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:57AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:12AM EDT
Rapper Cardi B threw her weight behind Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., as he continues his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination — something she suggested the Vermont senator deserved in 2016.
"I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016," she wrote on Twitter. The rapper then pointed to Sanders' longtime passion for "equal rights, HUMAN rights."
"Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign," she continued.