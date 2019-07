- A dog is recovering after being discovered last week buried alive on a beach in Hawaii, according to an animal rescue group.

PAWS of Hawaii said Leialoha wagged her tail for the first time since being rescued while at the foster home where she was staying on Hawaii's Big Island.

"Look at Leialoha as she gives her first kisses to her foster sister and see her personality start to shine through," the rescue agency wrote on Facebook.

Leialoha was discovered on July 9 on the island of Oahu "incredibly swollen, sunburned and missing 90 percent of her fur."

A Good Samaritan contacted the group to say a man was burying the dog alive.

Officials believe the man was also responsible for the cuts to her front leg.

"Severe sunburn, lesions, swollen limbs in her extremities -- that is a sign of being very dehydrated and very poor care," veterinarian Kelly Dowdall-Garberson told KITV.

The dog was taken to Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services with "severe skin disease and dehydration."

Her foster mother- Amanda- said once she saw a post about the dog on Facebook her "heart was broken" and she knew that she needed to foster her.

"Leialoha has come so far since Tuesday night," said Amanda.

PAWS of Hawaii said anyone who would like to help support other animals in need should visit pawsofhawaii.org/donate.