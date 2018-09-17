< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Doctors suspect vaping behind dozens of lung illnesses in US

By MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writer

Posted Aug 15 2019 09:55PM EDT (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) - As many as 50 people in at least six states have come down with breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in.</p> <p>Dr. Melodi Pirzada, a pediatric lung specialist at NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York, said she's seen two cases this summer - one of them an athletic 18-year-old who almost died.</p> <p>"We're all baffled," Pirzada said. The only common factor was they had been vaping, she said.</p> <p>Wisconsin health officials on Thursday said they're seen 15 confirmed cases, with another 15 illnesses under investigation. New York state officials are investigating 10, Illinois has seen at least six, and Minnesota doctors this week said they have four more. California and Indiana have also been looking into reported illnesses.</p> <p>Health officials have only been counting certain lung illnesses in which the person had vaped within three months. Most are teens, but some adult cases have also been reported. No single vaping device or liquid is associated with the illnesses.</p> <p>Dylan Nelson, a 26-year-old Wisconsin man, went to see a doctor when he first became ill. He has asthma, was diagnosed with pneumonia and was treated and released.</p> <p>Within a few days, he could barely breathe. He went to a hospital and was put on a breathing tube. His two brothers kept a round-the-clock vigil over him in the ensuing days, and at one point one called his mother to the hospital, saying: "Mom, I don't think he's going to make it. ... He can't die without his mom."</p> <p>He rallied and was released from the hospital late last month.</p> <p>But "he still has lung damage and heart damage," and doctors still don't know how much they'll heal, said his mother, Kim Barnes of Burlington, Wisconsin.</p> <p>Electronic cigarettes have been described as a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, but health officials have been worried about kids using them. Most of the concern has focused on nicotine, which health officials say is harmful to developing brains and might make kids more likely to take up cigarettes.</p> <p>But some vaping products have been found to contain other potentially harmful substances, including flavoring chemicals and oils used for vaping marijuana, experts say.</p> <p>Wisconsin officials did do not know the names of the products the sick people had vaped, but added they could include several substances, including nicotine and THC - the main active chemical in marijuana.</p> <p>Dr. Anne Griffiths, a lung specialist who saw all four of the reported Minnesota cases, said each had vaped different products.</p> <p>"I really do think the primary cause of these illnesses is what's been inhaled," said Griffiths, of Children's Minnesota.</p> <p>Among the many questions: Why are cases only surfacing now, when e-cigarettes have been around for years and are now being used by more than 10 million Americans?</p> <p>It's possible illnesses previously weren't recognized as being related to vaping, Griffiths said. She said she found several similar case reports published in medical journals.</p> <p>"My sense is this isn't new. It's new that we're recognizing it," she said.</p> <p>Nelson's mother is convinced vaping is to blame.</p> <p>She said her son's friends have continued vaping, even after they saw what happened to him, because they don't vape the brand of THC-containing cartridges he had used.</p> <p>"Everybody's vaping. They're all vaping. Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion; privacy advocates concerned

Posted Aug 18 2019 08:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 09:32PM EDT

Amazon has announced its facial recognition program used by one Washington state police agency can now detect emotion, generating concerns from privacy advocates.

KING-TV reported Thursday that Amazon announced its Rekognition tool has been enhanced to detect basic emotions, including fear.

Officials say the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking a delay on police use of the product without regulation until the implications are discussed. (Amazon.com Inc.) (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/ Corbis via Getty Images) NYPD officers rescue woman from Hudson River

Posted Aug 18 2019 08:09PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Two New York police officers have rescued a 33-year-old woman who appeared to land in the Hudson River after a dispute with a boyfriend.

Police say the rescue occurred near West 23rd Street at about 8 a.m. Sunday after the woman tumbled into the water and appeared to be struggling.

The Daily News and the New York Post quoted officers as saying the woman went into the water after her boyfriend rejected her. Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier

By Associated Press

Posted Aug 18 2019 07:44PM EDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 09:33PM EDT

It was a funeral for ice.

With poetry, moments of silence and political speeches about the urgent need to fight climate change, Icelandic officials, activists and others bade goodbye to what once was a glacier.

Icelandic geologist Oddur Sigurðsson pronounced the Okjokull glacier extinct about a decade ago. But on Sunday he brought a death certificate to the made-for-media memorial. At least 13 people arrested at Portland, Oregon, protest

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-rescues-woman-from-hudson-river" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Getty_HudsonRiver_1566173061539_7601304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ELLIS&#x20;ISLAND&#x2c;&#x20;NY&#x20;-&#x20;JANUARY&#x20;1&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;police&#x20;boats&#x20;escorts&#x20;a&#x20;ferry&#x20;taking&#x20;guests&#x20;to&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Governor&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Cuomo&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;inauguration&#x20;speech&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;on&#x20;Ellis&#x20;Island&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Lichtenstein&#x2f;&#x20;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NYPD officers rescue woman from Hudson River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/funeral-for-lost-ice-iceland-bids-farewell-to-okjokull-glacier" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-men-with-guns-in-missouri-walmart-broke-no-laws-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/08/gun%20and%20bullets_1440612142017_124790_ver1.0_1441744708151_177735_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/08/gun%20and%20bullets_1440612142017_124790_ver1.0_1441744708151_177735_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/08/gun%20and%20bullets_1440612142017_124790_ver1.0_1441744708151_177735_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/08/gun%20and%20bullets_1440612142017_124790_ver1.0_1441744708151_177735_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/08/gun%20and%20bullets_1440612142017_124790_ver1.0_1441744708151_177735_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wedding-crasher-pretending-to-be-a-guest-stealing-the-gifts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Wedding%20crasher%20suspect%20images%20courtesy%20Comal%20County%20Sheriff_1566169665400.jpg_7600990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Wedding%20crasher%20suspect%20images%20courtesy%20Comal%20County%20Sheriff_1566169665400.jpg_7600990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Wedding%20crasher%20suspect%20images%20courtesy%20Comal%20County%20Sheriff_1566169665400.jpg_7600990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Wedding%20crasher%20suspect%20images%20courtesy%20Comal%20County%20Sheriff_1566169665400.jpg_7600990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Wedding%20crasher%20suspect%20images%20courtesy%20Comal%20County%20Sheriff_1566169665400.jpg_7600990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wedding&#x20;crasher&#x20;suspect&#x20;images&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Comal&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wedding crasher pretends to be a guest, steals the gifts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/east-village-residents-complain-over-odor-from-sanitation-trucks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/East_Village_residents_complain_over_odo_0_7601208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/East_Village_residents_complain_over_odo_0_7601208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/East_Village_residents_complain_over_odo_0_7601208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/East_Village_residents_complain_over_odo_0_7601208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/East_Village_residents_complain_over_odo_0_7601208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>East Village residents complain over odor from sanitation trucks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 