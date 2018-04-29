Doctor allegedly threatened to 'slit' employees' throats, 'cut' worker's head off

- A doctor in Georgia has been charged with making terroristic threats after she allegedly threated to "slit" her employees' throats.

Marian Antoinette Patterson, a family practice doctor who's worked in the Valdosta area for almost 30 years, allegedly shouted a slew of threats at her employees, WCTV reported.

Authorities reportedly responded to Patterson's South Georgia practice on Feb. 21 after reports of a disturbance.

Patterson, according to authorities, told employees she would "slit their throats," and even told one worker she was going to "cut her head off and roll it down the hallway," and that she'd call the employee's children to show them.

The doctor allegedly grabbed at least one employee and threw a catalog, reflex hammer and prescription bottles, along with trying to throw a large potted plant. Patterson also tossed water on two employees, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk called Patterson's situation "unfortunate," and blamed issues happening in her life for her actions.

"It's unfortunate, there's some factors in her life that brought about some emotional problems I feel like," Paulk told WALB. "I hope this is something she can put behind her, because she has a lot of patients, a lot of people that trust her as their doctor, and it's just one of those things that I hope she can work through."

