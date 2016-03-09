< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409396327" data-article-version="1.0">Diabetes cases fall, obesity rises across US</h1>
</header> story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409396327" data-article-version="1.0">Diabetes cases fall, obesity rises across US</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409396327" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Diabetes cases fall, obesity rises across US&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/diabetes-falls-obesity-rises" data-title="Diabetes cases fall, obesity rises across US" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/diabetes-falls-obesity-rises" addthis:title="Diabetes cases fall, obesity rises across US"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409396327.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409396327");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409396327-103216059"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/03/09/obesity640_1457531274802_957212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/03/09/obesity640_1457531274802_957212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/03/09/obesity640_1457531274802_957212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/03/09/obesity640_1457531274802_957212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/03/09/obesity640_1457531274802_957212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409396327-103216059" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/03/09/obesity640_1457531274802_957212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/03/09/obesity640_1457531274802_957212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/diabetes-falls-obesity-rises">MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409396327" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - The number of new diabetes cases among U.S. adults keeps falling, even as obesity rates climb, and health officials aren't sure why.</p> <p>New federal data released Tuesday found the number of new diabetes diagnoses fell to about 1.3 million in 2017, down from 1.7 million in 2009.</p> <p>Earlier research had spotted a decline, and the new report shows it's been going on for close to a decade. But health officials are not celebrating.</p> <p>"The bottom line is we don't know for sure what's driving these trends," said the lead author of the new report, Dr. Stephen Benoit of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the possibilities: Changes in testing and getting people to improve their health before becoming diabetic.</p> <p>The report was published by the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. The statistics run through 2017. Last year's numbers are not yet available, Benoit said.</p> <p>Diabetes is a disease in which sugar builds up in the blood. The most common form is tied to obesity, and the number of diabetics ballooned as U.S. obesity rates increased.</p> <p>But other factors also might have pushed up annual diabetes diagnoses from 2000 to 2010, and they may partly explain why the numbers have been going down since, some experts said.</p> <p>First, the diagnostic threshold was lowered in the late 1990s. That caused more people to be counted as diabetics, but the impact of that may have played out.</p> <p>"We might have mined out a lot of the previously unrecognized cases" and so new diagnoses in the last several years are more likely to be actual new illnesses, said Dr. John Buse, a University of North Carolina diabetes expert.</p> <p>Meanwhile, doctors have increasingly used a newer blood test to diagnoses diabetes. It's much easier than tests that required patients to fast for 12 hours or to undergo repeated blood draws over two hours.</p> <p>The American Diabetes Association recommended the new test, known as the hemoglobin A1C blood test, for routine screening in 2010. Because it's easier to do, it would be expected to lead to more diagnoses. But some experts say it may miss a large proportion of early cases in which people aren't showing symptoms. "You may be missing people that would have been diagnosed" with older tests, Benoit said.</p> <p>Another possibility: Increasingly, more doctors have been diagnosing "prediabetes," a health condition in which blood sugar levels are high but not high enough to hit the diabetes threshold. Physicians typically push such patients into exercise programs and urge them to change their diet.</p> <p>"Prediabetes is becoming a more accepted diagnosis" and may be causing an increasing number of patients to improve their health before becoming diabetic, said Dr. Tannaz Moin, a UCLA expert.</p> <p>The new report is based on a large national survey conducted by the government every year. Participants were asked if they had been diagnosed with diabetes, and also if the diagnosis was made in the previous year.</p> <p>It found the rate of new diabetes cases fell to 6 per 1,000 U.S. adults in 2017, from 9.2 per 1,000 in 2009. That's a 35 percent drop, and marks the longest decline since the government started tracking the statistic nearly 40 years ago, according to the CDC.</p> <p>The decrease was mainly seen among white adults, the researchers said.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the overall estimate of how many Americans have diabetes - whether the diagnosis is recent or not - has been holding steady at 80 per 1,000 U.S. adults. That translates to about 21 million Americans.</p> <p>___</p> <p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. Andrew Cuomo." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CUNY students to rebuild homes in Puerto Rico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Formoso, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than 200 CUNY Service Corps students will be heading to Puerto Rico to help rebuild homes as part of New York Stand with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding initiative, launched last year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.</p><p>More than a year and a half ago, Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico, causing catastrophic damage. Nearly 3,000 people died in the aftermath. Those who survived lost it all.</p><p>The island is still struggling to get back on its feet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lyft-driver-attacked" title="Video shows passenger beating Lyft driver in Queens" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lyft_driver_attacked_0_7320097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lyft_driver_attacked_0_7320097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lyft_driver_attacked_0_7320097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lyft_driver_attacked_0_7320097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lyft_driver_attacked_0_7320097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eduardo Madiedo accepted a ride Thursday night, thinking nothing was out of the ordinary. His passengers, a woman and a man, were heading to Mount Sinai Queens in Astoria. Then chaos erupted." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video shows passenger beating Lyft driver in Queens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It began as most e-hail rides do. Driver Eduardo Madiedo accepted a ride Thursday night, thinking nothing was out of the ordinary. His passengers, a woman and a man, were heading to Mount Sinai Queens in Astoria.</p><p>As the dashcam on the Ford Explorer rolled, the man can be heard saying that he is in pain and wants Madiedo to drive faster. Then the ride quickly devolved into violent chaos, with the man repeatedly hitting Madiedo in the head.</p><p>Madiedo is a career driver who has been with Lyft for three years. This was not the first time he felt concern for a passenger in his car or had driven someone to a hospital. But it was the first time that he was attacked on the job.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/young-mother-shot-dead-while-holding-her-baby-in-chicago" title="Young mother shot dead while holding her baby in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7320308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7320308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7320308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7320308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7320308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old mother on Chicago’s West Side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young mother shot dead while holding her baby in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Matthews </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old mother on Chicago’s West Side.</p><p>Police say the woman was killed during a drive-by shooting and was holding her one-year-old daughter in her arms when she was struck by the gunfire.</p><p>Police say Brittany Hill was standing with a group of people outside a home on Mason Avenue near Division when two offenders pulled up in a Chevy Impala and opened fire. Most Recent https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lyft_driver_attacked_0_7320097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lyft_driver_attacked_0_7320097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lyft_driver_attacked_0_7320097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Video shows passenger beating Lyft driver in Queens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/young-mother-shot-dead-while-holding-her-baby-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Young mother shot dead while holding her baby in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/burger-king-brawl-fight-in-drive-through-window-caught-on-video-by-customer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/GCTAMYBURGER_KING_BRAWL-5ced9f1dbd785600c47e2132_1_May_28_2019_22_11_30_poster_1559081542905_7320303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/GCTAMYBURGER_KING_BRAWL-5ced9f1dbd785600c47e2132_1_May_28_2019_22_11_30_poster_1559081542905_7320303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/GCTAMYBURGER_KING_BRAWL-5ced9f1dbd785600c47e2132_1_May_28_2019_22_11_30_poster_1559081542905_7320303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/GCTAMYBURGER_KING_BRAWL-5ced9f1dbd785600c47e2132_1_May_28_2019_22_11_30_poster_1559081542905_7320303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/GCTAMYBURGER_KING_BRAWL-5ced9f1dbd785600c47e2132_1_May_28_2019_22_11_30_poster_1559081542905_7320303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;violent&#x20;brawl&#x20;that&#x20;broke&#x20;out&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Burger&#x20;King&#x20;in&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;was&#x20;captured&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;video&#x20;posted&#x20;to&#x20;Facebook&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rebecca&#x20;Ramsey&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Burger King brawl: Fight in drive-through window caught on video by customer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/seattle-squirrel-loves-cheese-snacks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/KCPQ_SQUIRREL_CHEETO_052819_1559080698365_7320292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/KCPQ_SQUIRREL_CHEETO_052819_1559080698365_7320292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/KCPQ_SQUIRREL_CHEETO_052819_1559080698365_7320292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/KCPQ_SQUIRREL_CHEETO_052819_1559080698365_7320292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/KCPQ_SQUIRREL_CHEETO_052819_1559080698365_7320292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Seattle squirrel loves cheese snacks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-gives-birth-in-car-while-son-records-emotional-moment-from-backseat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, More Stories 