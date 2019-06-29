< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var NYPD Detective who fought for 9/11 compensation funding dies NYPD Detective who fought for 9/11 compensation funding dies funding dies"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415441894.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415441894");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415441894-415441869"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/29/LuisAlvarez_1561831337899_7456700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/29/LuisAlvarez_1561831337899_7456700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/29/LuisAlvarez_1561831337899_7456700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, This still image taken from video shows Retired NYPD Detective and 9/11 Responder, Luis Alvarez during a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee as it considers permanent authorization of the Victim Compensation Fund. (US Network Pool via AP, Pool) This still image taken from video shows Retired NYPD Detective and 9/11 Responder, Luis Alvarez during a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee as it considers permanent authorization of the Victim Compensation Fund. (US Network Pool via AP, Pool) Posted Jun 29 2019 02:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 02:04PM EDT He added, "You all said you would never forget. Well, I'm here to make sure that you don't."</p> <p>Alvarez was admitted to a hospice in Rockville Centre on Long Island within a few days of his testimony.</p> <p>The bill to replenish the compensation fund that provides health benefits to police officers, firefighters and others who responded to the 2001 terrorist attacks passed the full committee unanimously.</p> <p>Alvarez's survivors include his wife, his three sons, his parents and three siblings. The family said in a Facebook post that Alvarez touched many lives by sharing his battle with cancer. "Thank you for giving us this time we have had with him, it was a blessing," the post said.</p> <p>Alvarez was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016. He traced his illness to the three months he spent in the rubble of the World Trade Center's twin towers after the 2001 terrorist attacks.</p> <p>About 1 in 22 men and 1 in 24 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Major League Baseball made its European debut game Saturday at London Stadium. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ye Olde Slugfest: Yanks top Red Sox 17-13 in MLB Euro debut</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 06:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LONDON (AP) - Rest assured, British fans: Most baseball games are not like this, not even the crazy ones between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.</p><p>Major League Baseball arrived in Europe on Saturday night with Ye Olde Slugfest. Each team scored six runs in a first inning that stretched nearly an hour, with Aaron Hicks hitting the first European homer. Brett Gardner had a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the third, Aaron Judge went deep to cap a six-run fourth and the Yankees outlasted their rivals 17-13.</p><p>Before a sellout crowd of 59,659 at Olympic Stadium that included fans from Britain, Beantown and the Big Apple plus royalty, batters behaved like good tourists and minded the gaps - and the fences. As a Union Jack fluttered above center field along with the Stars and Stripes, both teams jacked and jacked and jacked.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-police-on-lookout-for-hamburglar-in-fast-food-break-ins" title="Florida police on lookout for 'Hamburglar' in fast food break-ins" data-articleId="415460774" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Martin County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida police on lookout for 'Hamburglar' in fast food break-ins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who's been wryly christened a "modern-day Hamburglar" because he allegedly broke into two restaurants and cooked himself a snack before stealing from the establishments.</p><p>RELATED: Texas woman banned from Walmart after eating half a cake, demanding to pay half price</p><p>The Martin County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of the man on its Facebook page Friday. He most recently used a brick to smash the door of a Wendy's in Jensen Beach, started up the grill and cooked himself a burger before taking a safe. the post said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-attacks-attempts-to-rape-woman-in-manhattan" title="Police: Man attacks, attempts to rape woman in Manhattan" data-articleId="415456046" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/29/Police_searching_for_man_who_attacked__a_0_7456591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/29/Police_searching_for_man_who_attacked__a_0_7456591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/29/Police_searching_for_man_who_attacked__a_0_7456591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/29/Police_searching_for_man_who_attacked__a_0_7456591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/29/Police_searching_for_man_who_attacked__a_0_7456591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance footage of the suspect in an assault and attempted rape in Manhattan." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man attacks, attempts to rape woman in Manhattan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say they are searching for a man who attacked and attempted to sexually assault a woman early Saturday morning near Stuyvesant Oval in Manhattan. </p><p>According to police, the 20-year-old victim was walking just after 5 a.m. when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her by the neck. 