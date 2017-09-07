Dennis Rodman offers to 'straighten things out' with North Korea

- In a TV interview, Dennis Rodman offered to "straighten things out" between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the former NBA star said, "I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together."

Rodman is one of the few people in the world to know both men and call them friends.

The eccentric star has traveled to North Korea several times to be the guest of the dictator. Rodman previously appeared on Trump's Celebrity Apprentice TV show.

"I basically hang out with (Kim) all the time. We laugh. We sing Karaoke. We do a lot of cool things together," Rodman said. "We hardly ever talk politics."

When pressed about human rights issues in North Korea, Rodman said he could not defend the North Korean government.

But he said, "If the president even tries to reach out for Kim, I think it will be a great possibility things can happen."

He later joked with host Piers Morgan, who also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, "Donald can be a little crazy sometimes."