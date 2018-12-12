< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411639416" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411639416" data-article-version="1.0">Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/democrats-begin-public-airing-of-mueller-report" addthis:title="Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411639416.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411639416");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411639416-385207329"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411639416-385207329" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rep. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/democrats-begin-public-airing-of-mueller-report">MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> But Democrats are just getting started with Robert Mueller .</p> <p>House Democrats have scheduled a series of hearings this coming week on the special counsel's report as they intensify their focus on the Russia probe and pick up the pace on an investigative "path" - in the words of Speaker Nancy Pelosi - that some of them hope leads to impeachment of the president.</p> <p>In doing so, they are trying to draw the public's attention on the allegations that Trump sought to obstruct a federal investigation and they want highlight his campaign's contacts with Russia in the 2016 election.</p> <p>And they will lay the groundwork for an appearance from Mueller himself, despite his stated desire to avoid the spotlight .</p> <p>The hearings will focus on the two main topics of Mueller's report, obstruction of justice and Russian election interference.</p> <p>The House Judiciary Committee plans to cover the first topic at a Monday hearing on "presidential obstruction and other crimes." The House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday intends to review the counterintelligence implications of the Russian meddling. Mueller said there was not enough evidence to establish a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but he said he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction.</p> <p>On Tuesday, the House has scheduled a vote to authorize contempt cases against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Donald McGahn for failing to comply with subpoenas from the Democratic-controlled House.</p> <p>Barr defied a subpoena to provide an unredacted version of Mueller's report, along with underlying evidence. McGahn, who is frequently referenced in the report, has defied subpoenas to provide documents and testify before the House Judiciary Committee.</p> <p>Language in the resolution would make it easier for committee chairmen to take the Trump administration to court. Those chairmen could take legal action to enforce subpoenas in the future without a vote of the full House, so long as the chairmen have approval from a five-person, bipartisan group where Democrats have the majority.</p> <p>With Trump pledging that "we're fighting all the subpoenas," Democratic leaders want to avoid repeated floor votes on contempt resolutions that detract from their legislative agenda.</p> <p>The procession of hearings and votes in the week ahead is partly designed to mollify anxious Democrats who have pushed Pelosi, D-Calif., to begin impeachment proceedings immediately . Pelosi has so far rejected that option , preferring a slower, more methodical approach to investigating the president, including the court fights and hearings.</p> <p>During a meeting with the House Judiciary Committee chairman, New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, and other committee heads last week, Pelosi made the case that she would rather see Trump voted out of office and "in prison" than merely impeached, according to a report in Politico. A person familiar with the exchange confirmed the account to The Associated Press.</p> <p>The latest approach appears to have temporarily satisfied the restless House Democrats.</p> <p>Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who pleaded with Pelosi last month to start an inquiry, said the votes and hearings are going to be enough, for now, as they wait to see what happens in court.</p> <p>"I am very satisfied that things are moving in the right direction," Raskin said. "And I think the American people are getting increasingly educated and engaged about the lawlessness of the president."</p> <p>Rep. David Cicilline, a Judiciary Committee member who favors an impeachment inquiry, took pains to avoid separating himself from top Democrats such as Pelosi.</p> <p>"We should never proceed with impeachment for political reasons. We should never refuse to proceed with impeachment for political reasons," Cicilline, D-R.I., said on "Fox News Sunday."</p> <p>Educating the American public on what is in the Mueller report is a priority for Democrats, who believe Trump and his allies have created the public impression that the report said there was no obstruction of justice. Trump has made that assertion repeatedly, echoing Barr's judgment that there was not enough evidence in the report to support a criminal obstruction charge. Mueller said in the report that he could not exonerate Trump on that point.</p> <p>The special counsel did not find evidence to establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia. But the report details multiple contacts between the two.</p> <p>California Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the goal of the Wednesday hearing will be to explain to the American people "the serious counterintelligence concerns raised by the Mueller report, examine the depth and breadth of the unethical and unpatriotic conduct it describes, and produce prescriptive remedies to ensure that this never happens again."</p> <p>Republicans are poised to defend the president at the hearings and challenge Democrats on the decision not to open impeachment hearings.</p> <p>Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, sent Nadler a letter Friday calling the upcoming hearing a "mock impeachment hearing" and warning Democrats to be civil when speaking of the president.</p> <p>Collins said in the letter that outside of impeachment proceedings, "it is out of order for a member of Congress, in debate, to engage in personalities with the president or express an opinion, even a third party opinion, accusing the president of a crime. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media"> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of The Alfred hospital, Melbourne" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A blushing Australian bride was given the chance to marry her high school sweetheart and father of her two children in a moving ceremony coordinated by hospital staff who are helping to care for her heart failure and stage 4 cancer. Toni Campbell, 25, first noticed a lump in her neck while pregnant with her now 5-month-old daughter.</p><p>Campbell was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and progressive heart failure, and has been hospitalized at The Alfred in Melbourne. According to the hospital’s blog, Walsh proposed after Campbell’s diagnosis, with an email was quickly sent out to ICU staff asking for volunteers to help plan Campbell’s wedding to Jesse Walsh – and the response was “overwhelming.”</p><p>“Everybody got involved, the team was creative and organized, and we worked together well,” Jayne Sheldrake, a nurse and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine specialist, said, according to AlfredHealth.org.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-yorks-high-line-park-marks-10-years" title="New York's High Line park marks 10 years of transformation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/HighLine_1560095155362_7367775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/HighLine_1560095155362_7367775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/HighLine_1560095155362_7367775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/HighLine_1560095155362_7367775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/HighLine_1560095155362_7367775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New York's High Line park marks 10 years of transformation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - When the High Line park opened in New York City, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg predicted the transformation of the abandoned, elevated freight line into an artsy public promenade would be "an extraordinary gift to our city's future."</p><p>A decade later, there's no question the High Line has been a resounding success as an engine for tourism and neighborhood revitalization.</p><p>An estimated 8 million annual visitors now visit the park, which threads 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) through a transformed part of Manhattan. Once a land of industrial buildings, parking lots and auto repair businesses, the neighborhood is now anchored at one end by the dazzling new home of the Whitney Museum of American Art and at the other by Hudson Yards, a $25 billion development of skyscrapers, shops and a performing arts center.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rep-ocasio-cortez-tweets-claim-that-powerful-people-are-trying-to-bribe-trump-into-war" title="Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweets claim that 'powerful people are trying to bribe' Trump into war" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweets claim that 'powerful people are trying to bribe' Trump into war</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested in a tweet Friday that "powerful people" are attempting to bribe President Trump into war with Iran.</p><p>Rep. Ocasio-Cortez quoted a tweet by Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold which linked to an article that revealed documents obtained from Trump hotels. According to the Post's report, an Iraqi sheik reportedly stayed at a suite in Trump's hotel in Washington D.C. for 26 days after urging the Trump administration to take a "hard-line" approach towards Iran in July 2018.</p><p>"Sure looks like powerful people are trying to bribe the President into war," Rep. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> href="/home/rap-legend-bushwick-bill-still-alive-and-fighting-pancreatic-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bushwick Bill tweet_1560103853374.jpg-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rap legend Bushwick Bill still alive and fighting pancreatic cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-detective-fox-5-ny-reporter-mike-sheehan-dies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/08/Former_FOX_5_NY_reporter_Mike_Sheehan_di_0_7367426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Former_FOX_5_NY_reporter_Mike_Sheehan_di_0_20190608234005"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Former detective, FOX 5 NY reporter Mike Sheehan dies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/are-millennials-ditching-doorbells"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb </ul>
</div>
</section> 