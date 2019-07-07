< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Defense lawyers seek detention at home for Jeffrey Epstein data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417557699.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417557699");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417557699-416718697"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo by the Palm Beach, Fla., Sheriff&#39;s Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. The&nbsp;wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo by the Palm Beach, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417557699-416718697" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo by the Palm Beach, Fla., Sheriff&#39;s Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. The&nbsp;wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo by the Palm Beach, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
Posted Jul 11 2019 01:53PM EDT He pleaded not guilty Monday and a judge asked defense lawyers and prosecutors to submit their bail arguments prior to a hearing next Monday.</p> <p>In seeking detention, prosecutors said a trove of what seemed to be nude pictures of underage girls was found in his mansion after his arrest on charges that he sexually exploited and abused underage girls.</p> <p>In their submission in Manhattan federal court, lawyers said Epstein always knew federal authorities might renege on a non-prosecution deal signed in 2007 months before he pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida, served a 13-month jail sentence and registered as a sex offender.</p> <p>"Indeed, Mr. Epstein feared the toxic political climate might tempt the government to try and end-run the NPA - yet continually returned home from travel abroad, fully prepared to vindicate his rights under the agreement and otherwise mount a full-throated defense," they wrote.</p> <p>"Finally, the government takes its extreme position in the teeth of Mr. Epstein's perfect compliance with onerous sex offender registration requirements - pinpointing his exact nightly whereabouts - across multiple jurisdictions over a 10-year period," they said.</p> <p>The defense lawyers also criticized the prosecution's case, saying his conduct "falls within the heartland of classic state or local sex offenses - and at or outside the margins of federal criminal law."</p> <p>They said sex trafficking laws aimed to eradicate activity that didn't fit his actions since there were no allegations he "trafficked anybody for commercial profit; that he forced, coerced, defrauded, or enslaved anybody."</p> <p>"Yes, the government may have witnesses who will testify to participating in sexual massages - most over 18; some under; some who told the police they lied about their age to gain admission to Mr. Epstein's residence; some who will testify that Mr. Epstein knew they were not yet 18. But their anticipated testimony only punctuates the alleged offenses' purely local nature," they said.</p> <p>Their client, they added, was willing to offer his $77 million Manhattan mansion as collateral while he lives there, along with his private jet, which would be grounded, as he fights the charges.</p> <p>"He has every intention of doing so in a lawful, professional and principled manner," they said.</p> <p>The once-secret agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida has been widely criticized as a sweetheart deal. More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A New York woman said Taco Bell left what appeared to be a "doorknob" in her order of nachos." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman claims Taco Bell left ‘doorknob' in her nachos</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman who ordered nachos from a Taco Bell on the Fourth of July got a little more than she could handle in her food.</p><p>Eve Saint, of Fishkill, New York, shared a photo on Facebook that night claiming the fast-food joint left a “doorknob” in her nachos. The photo showed what looked like a handle covered in cheese, sauce and bits of meat.</p><p>Some comments stated the photo looked fake, but Saint said she’d waited in “the drive through for 45 mins and I’m the only one who got a door knob.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-french-fry-day-heres-where-to-snag-the-crispiest-deals" title="National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals" data-articleId="417567599" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Whether you dip your fries in ketchup, chili, or a milkshake, celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13 by taking advantage of these crispy deals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is probably nothing more irresistible or ingenious than French fries, which is why the food deservedly has its own day.</p><p>Whether you dip your fries in ketchup, chili, or a milkshake, celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13 by taking advantage of these crispy deals:</p><p>Carl's Jr : Score a free small order of fries and a small drink when you buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger if you join their email list.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler" title="Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler" data-articleId="417558685" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Canadian man was charged with improperly securing a child when he was found trying to use a case of beer as a booster seat for his toddler." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 22-year-old man in Ontario, Canada, was charged on suspicion of failing to properly secure a toddler by using a case of beer as a booster seat.</p><p>Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Ontario Provincial Police West Region pulled over the driver near the North Perth area.</p><p>The officer then noticed the toddler, who was 2 years old, sitting on a 30-can case of beer in the passenger seat. 