The moment was caught by the wedding photographer and uploaded to Laurenda Marie Photography’s Facebook page. It was captioned, “Deer: 1, Bouquet: 0.”
The post continues, “When the field you want to take bride & groom portraits in has an overtly friendly deer...you roll with it until the deer decides the bouquet is lookin' like a good snack. Morgan & Luke, you rock. Much more from your beautiful day to come!”
The photos show the couple happily posing near Saugatuck Dunes State Park, FOX 47 reports. As they stand near an old wooden fence, a curious deer suddenly appears and quickly takes notice of Morgan’s bouquet, which had been created by Melissa Anne Floral Co.
The animal eventually climbs over the fence and starts munching on the flowers, much to the couple’s amusement. Based on the photos, the deer apparently got to finish off its bouquet-meal.
At weddings, it’s tradition for the bride to throw the bouquet and whoever catches it will be the next to get married. It’s not clear what happens to the guest that eats the bouquet, but maybe this deer has a love connection coming its way.
Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.
Posted Sep 11 2019 06:39PM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 06:48PM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California lawmakers sent the governor a bill Wednesday that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft where people pick up jobs on their own schedule.
The 56-15 Assembly vote marked a victory for labor unions and a defeat for tech companies that vehemently oppose the proposal.
It was previously approved by the state Senate and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he supports it.
Posted Sep 11 2019 06:35PM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 06:46PM EDT
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ran and won two terms in office on the promise of tackling the city’s social and economic inequality issues and ending what he called “The tale of two cities.”
However, conservative think-tank group The Manhattan Institute doesn’t think that De Blasio has delivered on his campaign promises, especially when it comes to income inequality.
“It’s not that the mayor could have done something about inequality, it’s that the promise was mistaken from the start,” said Alex Armlovich of The Manhattan Institute.
Posted Sep 11 2019 06:11PM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 06:47PM EDT
As America marked the 18th anniversary of the worst terror attack on U.S. soil Wednesday, many remembered the countless lives lost and selfless acts by the brave responders on September 11, 2001 — both human and four-legged.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Thousands of firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to Ground Zero, including more than 300 specialized canine search and rescue teams in the days following. But according to the American Kennel Club , only about 100 were prepared for the size of the disaster.