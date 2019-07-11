< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> 3 dead, 2 seriously injured in house fire Posted Jul 11 2019 06:34AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 06:41AM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 06:48AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417483499-417484016" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/deadly-fire_1562841666432_7514357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417483499" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Two adults and a 6-year-old girl were killed and two others were seriously injured in a house fire in New York, authorities said.</p> <p>The blaze was reported Wednesday afternoon in a two-story home in East Elmhurst in Queens. About 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was declared under control about an hour and a half later, according to the New York Fire Department.</p> <p>"Unfortunately it's a sad afternoon here in East Elmhurst," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "It's quite unusual at that time in the afternoon to have a fire trap five occupants in a private dwelling."</p> <p>"The first call we received came from the occupant of the first floor apartment in that home who heard an alarm going off and called 911," Nigro said.</p> <p>Police said an 8-month-old boy and a 42-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition. They had escaped the house by the time firefighters arrived, Nigro said.</p> <p>The other three victims were found inside the burning house. 