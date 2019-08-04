< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->  <article>
<section id="story422099804" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422099804" data-article-version="1.0">Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-422099804" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/deadly-mass-ohio-shooting" data-title="Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/deadly-mass-ohio-shooting" addthis:title="Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422099804.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422099804");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422099804-422098979"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422099804-422098979" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ohio-shooting_1564923873996_7571563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/deadly-mass-ohio-shooting">DAN SEWELL and JOHN MINCHILLO, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 09:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 10:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422099804" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, officials said.</p> <p>Connor Betts, 24, was armed with a .223-caliber rifle with magazines capable of holding at least 100 rounds of ammunition and squeezed off dozens of shots before he was gunned down no more than 30 seconds after his rampage began, Police Chief Richard Biehl said.</p> <p>Surveillance video shared by police showed officers shot Betts at the doorstep of further destruction, just stopping him from entering a bar where some people took cover when the chaos broke out around 1 a.m. in the historic Oregon District.</p> <p>Had he gotten inside the bar, the result would have been "catastrophic," Biehl said.</p> <p>It was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours, and no motive has been explained.</p> <p>Betts' 22-year-old sister Megan was the youngest of the dead — all killed in a nightlife spot of bars, restaurants and theaters that is considered a safe area downtown, police said.</p> <p>Betts was a familiar face at another bar southeast of Dayton in Bellbrook, a short drive from his home, where he was known as an ever-friendly, happy guy who sometimes came in for a beer or two and never made trouble.</p> <p>Bartender Andy Baker said Betts was at Romer's Bar & Grill last Monday and seemed fine. Baker said when he saw Betts identified as the shooter, he thought: There is no way that's the guy.</p> <p>Fellow customer Mike Kern said he sometimes played trivia at Romer's with Betts, who was good for answers about current events and pop culture and was "the kind of kid you'd want as a son."</p> <p>"I never heard him talk about violence, say a racist word, or anything like that," Kern said.</p> <p>The gunman was white and six of the nine killed were black, police said. Although they'll investigate the possibility of a hate crime, they said the quickness of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely.</p> <p>They identified the other dead as Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36.</p> <p>Mayor Nan Whaley said at least 27 more people were treated for injuries, and at least 15 of those have been released. Several more were in serious or critical condition, hospital officials said at a news conference Sunday morning. Some suffered multiple gunshot wounds and others were injured as they fled, the officials said.</p> <p>Betts was from Bellbrook, southeast of Dayton. Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty said he and his officers weren't aware of any history of violence by Betts, including during high school, and had no previous contact with him.</p> <p>Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools also confirmed Betts graduated in 2013 but didn't immediately release information about his records.</p> <p>Brad Howard said he went to school with Betts and had known him for two decades.</p> <p>"The Connor Betts that I knew was a nice kid," Howard said. "The Connor Betts that I talked to I always got along with well."</p> <p>More recently, Betts was taking college classes and working at an eatery. Sinclair Community College confirmed he attended there and studied psychology but wasn't enrolled this summer. Chipotle confirmed he worked at one of its restaurants but released no other details.</p> <p>Police blocked access in Betts' neighborhood, where neighbor Stephen Cournoyer said he often saw Betts mowing the lawn or walking the dog.</p> <p>"He seemed like a good kid," Cournoyer said. "He wasn't a speed demon, didn't do anything crazy. But that's not to say, I mean, obviously he had an issue."</p> <p>Nikita Papillon, 23, was across the street at Newcom's Tavern when the shooting started. She said she saw a girl she had talked to earlier lying outside Ned Peppers bar, where Betts was slain at the entrance.</p> <p>"She had told me she liked my outfit and thought I was cute, and I told her I liked her outfit and I thought she was cute," Papillon said. She herself had been to Ned Peppers the night before, describing it as the kind of place "where you don't have to worry about someone shooting up the place."</p> <p>"People my age, we don't think something like this is going to happen," she said. "And when it happens, words can't describe it."</p> <p>Tianycia Leonard, 28, was in the back, smoking, at Newcom's. She heard "loud thumps" that she initially thought was someone pounding on a dumpster.</p> <p>"It was so noisy, but then you could tell it was gunshots and there was a lot of rounds," Leonard said.</p> <p>Staff of an Oregon District bar called Ned Peppers said in a Facebook post that they were left shaken and confused by the shooting. The bar said a bouncer was treated for shrapnel wounds.</p> <p>A message seeking further comment was left with staff.</p> <p>President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and praised law enforcement's speedy response in a tweet Sunday. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.</p> <p>Gov. Mike DeWine visited the scene after earlier ordering that flags in Ohio remain at half-staff.</p> <p>DeWine, a Republican, said policymakers must now consider: "Is there anything we can do in the future to make sure something like this does not happen?"</p> <p>Both of Ohio's two U.S. senators visited the scene of the mass shooting. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said responding with thoughts and prayers wasn't enough and stronger gun safety laws are needed. Republican Sen. Rob Portman said the discussion must include not just policy changes, but issues such as mental health supports.</p> <p>Whaley said more than 50 other mayors also have reached out to her.</p> <p>A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center, where people seeking information on victims arrived in a steady trickle throughout the morning, many in their Sunday best, others looking bedraggled from a sleepless night. Some local pastors were on hand to offer support, as were comfort dogs.</p> <p>The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.</p> <p>Sunday's shooting in Dayton is the 22nd mass killing of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people were killed — not including the offender. The 20 mass killings in the U.S. in 2019 that preceded this weekend claimed 96 lives.</p> <p>Whaley said the Oregon District has reopened, and a vigil is planned Sunday evening. NEW YORK (AP) - Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected financier accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring, had been taken off suicide watch before he killed himself in a New York jail, a person familiar with the matter said.

Attorney General William Barr said he was "appalled" to learn of Epstein's death while in federal custody. The FBI and the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General will investigate, he said.

"Mr. Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr said in a statement. Suspect charged after man found dead in Central Park

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Aug 06 2019 02:18PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 02:55PM EDT

Police have charged Brayan Suazo, 19, with robbery and murder in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in Central Park on August 6.

The man was found unconscious with head trauma near the Lasker pool in the area of E. 106th St. at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

EMS responded but it was too late to save him. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect charged after man found dead in Central Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 02:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have charged Brayan Suazo, 19, with robbery and murder in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in Central Park on August 6.</p><p>The man was found unconscious with head trauma near the Lasker pool in the area of E. 106th St. at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.</p><p>EMS responded but it was too late to save him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cuomo-touts-new-york-as-model-on-gun-control" title="Cuomo touts New York as model on gun control" data-articleId="423181424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New York Gov. Cuomo touts New York as model on gun control

By DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
Posted Aug 10 2019 01:16PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering up New York as an example of how the nation could address mass shootings and gun violence.

The Democrat urged his party's presidential candidates to sign on to what he's calling the "Make America Safer" pledge.

The pledge includes bans on high-capacity magazines and certain military-style firearms, as well as stronger background checks. Andrew Cuomo is offering up New York as an example of how the nation could address mass shootings and gun violence.</p><p>The Democrat urged his party's presidential candidates to sign on to what he's calling the "Make America Safer" pledge.</p><p>The pledge includes bans on high-capacity magazines and certain military-style firearms, as well as stronger background checks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/personal-information-of-over-10-000-fdny-ems-patients-may-have-been-exposed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/FDNY__Over_10_000_EMS_patients_may_have__0_7585298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FDNY__Over_10_000_EMS_patients_may_have__0_20190810021034"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Personal information of over 10,000 FDNY EMS patients may have been exposed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/outback-steakhouse-apologizes-to-family-over-noise-complaint-about-son-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: An Outback Steakhouse restaurant on Georgia Ave. is photographed in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="917650712_1565394357034-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-sue-fertility-clinic-after-ancestry-dna-kit-reveals-daughter-was-fathered-by-stranger"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080_7584588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An embryologist shows an ovocyte after it was inseminated at the Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine, in Reston, Virginia on June 12, 2019. (Photo by Ivan Couronne / AFP)" title="getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple sue fertility clinic after ancestry DNA kit reveals daughter was fathered by stranger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/2243-19%20MN%20Homicide%2022%20PCT%2008-06-19%20Photo_1565463248522.jpg_7585659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/2243-19%20MN%20Homicide%2022%20PCT%2008-06-19%20Photo_1565463248522.jpg_7585659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/2243-19%20MN%20Homicide%2022%20PCT%2008-06-19%20Photo_1565463248522.jpg_7585659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/2243-19%20MN%20Homicide%2022%20PCT%2008-06-19%20Photo_1565463248522.jpg_7585659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;police&#x20;sketch&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;man&#x20;found&#x20;dead&#x20;in&#x20;Central&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;6&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Suspect charged after man found dead in Central Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuomo-touts-new-york-as-model-on-gun-control" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/Cuomo_begins_3rd_term_0_6579061_ver1_1554135404395_6967073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;York&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Cuomo&#x20;&#x28;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cuomo touts New York as model on gun control</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bear-falls-on-patrol-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/bear-on-car-wnyw-ap_1565446977177_7585487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/bear-on-car-wnyw-ap_1565446977177_7585487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/bear-on-car-wnyw-ap_1565446977177_7585487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/bear-on-car-wnyw-ap_1565446977177_7585487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/bear-on-car-wnyw-ap_1565446977177_7585487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;photo&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Hoopa&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x20;shows&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;patrol&#x20;car&#x20;after&#x20;it&#x20;was&#x20;struck&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;falling&#x20;bear&#x20;and&#x20;then&#x20;hit&#x20;an&#x20;embankment&#x2c;&#x20;rolled&#x20;onto&#x20;its&#x20;side&#x20;and&#x20;burst&#x20;into&#x20;flames&#x2e;&#x28;Rod&#x20;Mendes&#x2f;Hoopa&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x20;via&#x20;AP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bear falls on Northern California patrol car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-kim-apologized-for-missile-tests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump-kim-dmz-getty_1561897269554_7457871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump-kim-dmz-getty_1561897269554_7457871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump-kim-dmz-getty_1561897269554_7457871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump-kim-dmz-getty_1561897269554_7457871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump-kim-dmz-getty_1561897269554_7457871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="North&#x20;Korean&#x20;leader&#x20;Kim&#x20;Jong&#x20;Un&#x20;and&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;demilitarized&#x20;zone&#x20;&#x28;DMZ&#x29;&#x20;separating&#x20;the&#x20;South&#x20;and&#x20;North&#x20;Korea&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Panmunjom&#x2c;&#x20;South&#x20;Korea&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Handout&#x2f;Dong-A&#x20;Ilbo&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump: Kim offers "apology" for missile tests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jeffrey-epstein-dead" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" Jeffrey Epstein dead by suicide, found in Manhattan jail cell 