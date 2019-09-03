< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos anti-discrimination shirt that school says broke dress code</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/monster-waves-as-high-as-37-feet-predicted-for-east-coast-by-eu-marine-service-amid-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/MassiveWaves_Banner_Getty_1567549709936_7636016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Monster waves as high as 37 feet predicted for East Coast by EU marine service amid Hurricane Dorian"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/monster-waves-as-high-as-37-feet-predicted-for-east-coast-by-eu-marine-service-amid-hurricane-dorian">Monster waves as high as 37 feet predicted for East Coast by EU marine service amid Hurricane Dorian</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/california-boat-fire-victims"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/03/dive-boat-deaths-ap-wnyw_1567548384010_7635683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="California boat fire missing include family of 5"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/california-boat-fire-victims">California boat fire missing include family of 5</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/consumers-say-they-are-feeling-bite-of-tariffs"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/03/Tariff_worries_0_7635604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Consumers say they are feeling bite of tariffs"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/consumers-say-they-are-feeling-bite-of-tariffs">Consumers say they are feeling bite of tariffs</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/student-punished-over-anti-discrimination-shirt-that-school-says-broke-dress-code">Student punished over anti-discrimination shirt that school says broke dress code</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/monster-waves-as-high-as-37-feet-predicted-for-east-coast-by-eu-marine-service-amid-hurricane-dorian">Monster waves as high as 37 feet predicted for East Coast by EU marine service amid Hurricane Dorian</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/california-boat-fire-victims">California boat fire </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var September 3, 2019

'Total devastation': Hurricane slams parts of the Bahamas 'Total devastation': Hurricane slams parts of the Bahamas f=$("#social-share-427137409");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427137409_427111898_111562"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="427111898" data-video-posted-date="Sep 03 2019 01:21PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Water_laps_at_second_floor_of_Freeport_h_0_7634167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Water laps at second floor of Freeport home</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="426983194" data-video-posted-date="Sep 02 2019 09:05PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Video_shows_Dorian_thrashing_Bahamas_0_7631393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Video shows Dorian thrashing Bahamas</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="426995896" data-video-posted-date="Sep 02 2019 10:40PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/Hurricane_Hunters_monitor_storm_from_ins_0_7633515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Hurricane Hunters monitor storm from inside, out</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_427137409_427111898_111562";this.videosJson='[{"id":"427111898","video":"601092","title":"Water%20laps%20at%20second%20floor%20of%20Freeport%20home","caption":"This%20footage%20is%20described%20as%20showing%20water%20lapping%20against%20a%20second%20floor%20window%20in%20Freeport%20on%20Grand%20Bahama%20as%20water%20sloshes%20around%20the%20floor%20inside%20the%20building%20on%20the%20morning%20of%20September%202.%20%20Credit%3A%20%406INNER%20via%20Storyful","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F03%2FWater_laps_at_second_floor_of_Freeport_h_0_7634167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F03%2FWater_laps_at_second_floor_of_Freeport_home_601092_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662117852%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DNdqa-yUX8Rq4Von0gPJmarSZ7Dc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fdeadly-dorian-bahamas"}},"createDate":"Sep 03 2019 01:21PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]},{"id":"426983194","video":"600873","title":"Video%20shows%20Dorian%20thrashing%20Bahamas","caption":"In%20one%20%EF%BB%BFvideo%EF%BB%BF%2C%20debris%20was%20scattered%20throughout%20a%20neighborhood%20with%20power%20lines%20down%20and%20vehicles%20badly%20damaged.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FVideo_shows_Dorian_thrashing_Bahamas_0_7631393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FVideo_shows_Dorian_thrashing_Bahamas_600873_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662059176%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DpswjgQUKhiRIVMZEfxpt0ig36Xs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fdeadly-dorian-bahamas"}},"createDate":"Sep 02 2019 09:05PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WWOR"}]},{"id":"426995896","video":"601023","title":"Hurricane%20Hunters%20monitor%20storm%20from%20inside%2C%20out","caption":"They%20fly%20straight%20into%20one%20of%20the%20most%20destructive%20forces%20in%20nature.%20The%20National%20Oceanic%20and%20Atmospheric%20Administration%20Hurricane%20Hunters%20are%20collecting%20important%20data%20about%20Dorian%2C%20running%20two%20daily%20missions%20through%20the%20powerful%20storm.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FHurricane_Hunters_monitor_storm_from_ins_0_7633515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FHurricane_Hunters_monitor_storm_from_inside__out_601023_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662086334%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DqKcRywya0vQDl77bqEtTordfy_k","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fdeadly-dorian-bahamas"}},"createDate":"Sep 02 2019 10:40PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427137409_427111898_111562",video:"601092",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Water_laps_at_second_floor_of_Freeport_h_0_7634167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"This%2520footage%2520is%2520described%2520as%2520showing%2520water%2520lapping%2520against%2520a%2520second%2520floor%2520window%2520in%2520Freeport%2520on%2520Grand%2520Bahama%2520as%2520water%2520sloshes%2520around%2520the%2520floor%2520inside%2520the%2520building%2520on%2520the%2520morning%2520of%2520September%25202.%2520%2520Credit%253A%2520%25406INNER%2520via%2520Storyful",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/03/Water_laps_at_second_floor_of_Freeport_home_601092_1800.mp4?Expires=1662117852&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Ndqa-yUX8Rq4Von0gPJmarSZ7Dc",eventLabel:"Hurricane%20Hunters%20monitor%20storm%20from%20inside%2C%20out-427111898",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fdeadly-dorian-bahamas"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By RAMON ESPINOSA, DÁNICA COTO and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN, Associated Press

Posted Sep 03 2019 04:04PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 03 2019 01:21PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 04:26PM EDT The Marsh Harbour Boatyards. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater) (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater) (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater) (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater) The Marsh Harbour Boatyards. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater) (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater) At least five deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.</p> <p>The storm's punishing winds and muddy brown floodwaters destroyed or severely damaged thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics.</p> <p>"It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic. It looks like a bomb went off," said Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a local hurricane relief organization and flew over the Bahamas' hard-hit Abaco Island. "It's not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again."</p> <p>She said her representative on Abaco told her that "there's a lot more dead" and that the bodies were being gathered up.</p> <p>Emergency authorities, meanwhile, struggled to reach victims amid conditions too dangerous even for rescue workers, and urged people to hang on.</p> <p>"We wanted to go out there, but that's not a risk we're capable of taking," Tammy Mitchell of the Bahamas' National Emergency Management Agency told ZNS Bahamas radio station. "We don't want people thinking we've forgotten them. ... We know what your conditions are. We know if you're stuck in an attic."</p> <p>Practically parking over a portion of the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian pounded the northern islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with winds up to 185 mph (295 kph) and torrential rain before finally moving into open waters Tuesday on a course for Florida. Its winds were down to a still-dangerous 110 mph (175 kph).</p> <p>Over 2 million people along the coast in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were warned to evacuate. While the threat of a direct hit on Florida had all but evaporated, Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and South Carolina - and perhaps strike North Carolina - on Thursday or Friday.</p> <p>"Don't tough it out. Get out," said U.S. Federal Emergency Agency official Carlos Castillo.</p> <p>In the Bahamas, Red Cross spokesman Matthew Cochrane said more than 13,000 houses, or about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco, were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed. U.N. officials said more than 60,000 people on the hard-hit islands will need food, and the Red Cross said some 62,000 will need clean drinking water.</p> <p>"What we are hearing lends credence to the fact that this has been a catastrophic storm and a catastrophic impact," he said.</p> <p>Lawson Bates, a staffer for Arkansas-based MedicCorps, flew over Abaco and said: "It looks completely flattened. There's boats way inland that are flipped over. It's total devastation."</p> <p>The Red Cross authorized a half-million dollars for the first wave of disaster relief, Cochrane said. And U.N. humanitarian teams stood ready to go into the stricken areas to help assess the damage and the country's needs, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said. The U.S. government also sent a disaster response team.</p> <p>Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, with a combined population of about 70,000, are known for their marinas, golf courses and all-inclusive resorts. To the south, the Bahamas' most populous island, New Providence, which includes the capital city, Nassau, and has over a quarter-million people, suffered little damage.</p> <p>The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted at least 21 people injured on Abaco. Rescuers also used jet skis to reach some people as choppy, coffee-colored floodwaters reached roofs and the tops of palm trees.</p> <p>"We will confirm what the real situation is on the ground," Health Minister Duane Sands said. "We are hoping and praying that the loss of life is limited."</p> <p>Sands said Dorian rendered the main hospital on Grand Bahama unusable, while the hospital in Marsh Harbor in Abaco was in need of food, water, medicine and surgical supplies. He said crews were trying to airlift five to seven kidney failure patients from Abaco who had not received dialysis since Friday.</p> <p>The Grand Bahama airport under 6 feet (2 meters) of water.</p> <p>As of 2 p.m. EDT, Dorian was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Freeport and 105 miles (170 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, Florida. It was moving northwest at 5 mph (7 kph). Hurricane-force winds extended up to 60 miles (95 kilometers) from its center.</p> <p>The coastline from north of West Palm Beach, Florida, through Georgia was expected to get 3 to 6 inches of rain, with 9 inches in places, while the Carolinas could get 5 to 10 inches and 15 in spots, the National Hurricane Center said.</p> <p>NASA satellite imagery through Monday night showed some places in the Bahamas had gotten as much as 35 inches (89 centimeters) of rain, said private meteorologist Ryan Maue.</p> <p>Parliament member Iram Lewis said he feared waters would keep rising and stranded people would lose contact with officials as their cellphone batteries died.</p> <p>Dorian also left one person dead in its wake in Puerto Rico before slamming into the Bahamas on Sunday. It tied the record for the strongest Atlantic storm ever to hit land, matching the Labor Day hurricane that struck Florida Gulf Coast in 1935, before storms were given names.</p> <p>Scientists say that climate change generally has been fueling more powerful and wetter storms but that linking any specific hurricane to global warming would require more detailed study.</p> <p>Across the Southeast, meanwhile, interstate highways leading away from the beach in South Carolina and Georgia were turned into one-way evacuation routes. Several airports announced closings, and hundreds of flights were canceled. Walt Disney World in Orlando planned to close in the afternoon, and SeaWorld shut down.</p> <p>Police in coastal Savannah, Georgia, announced an overnight curfew. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a mandatory evacuation of the dangerously exposed barrier islands along the state's entire coast.</p> <p>Having seen storms swamp his home on the Georgia coast in 2016 and 2017, Joey Spalding of Tybee Island decided to empty his house and stay at a friend's apartment nearby rather than take any chances with Dorian.</p> <p>He packed a U-Haul truck with tables, chairs, a chest of drawers, tools - virtually all of his furnishings except for his mattress and a large TV - and planned to park it on higher ground. He also planned to shroud his house in plastic wrap up to shoulder height and pile sandbags in front of the doors.</p> <p>"In this case, I don't have to come into a house full of junk," he said. "I'm learning a little as I go."</p> <p>In Folly Beach, South Carolina, many restaurants and shops wasted no time in boarding up, but some hurricane-hardened residents had yet to decide whether to heed the evacuation order.</p> <p>"If it comes, it comes. You know, God always provides ya'll," Sammye Wooded said.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Weissenstein from Nassau, Bahamas. More News Stories

U of Illinois student arrested after noose found in elevator

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A University of Illinois student who is accused of tying a noose and leaving it in a residence hall elevator was charged Tuesday with a hate crime.

Andrew Smith, 19, found some rope in the elevator in Allen Hall over the weekend and tied it into a noose, Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink said during the arraignment.

University spokeswoman Robin Kaler said students in the hall on the Urbana campus reported finding the noose early Sunday. Their find quickly blew up on social media and, seeing that, a woman who says she was with Smith when he tied the noose reported him to school authorities.

---

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for allegedly using a look-alike model in ads

By Austin Williams

Ariana Grande is suing fashion retailer Forever 21 for allegedly using a look-alike model after Grande reportedly turned down a potential collaboration because the company allegedly refused to pay "the fair market value for a celebrity of Ms. Grande's stature."

According to court documents, Grande is alleging that Forever 21 sought her endorsement of their products, hoping to benefit from Grande's "celebrity and influence."

---

R. Kelly moved to general inmate population

By MICHAEL TARM, AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Jail personnel moved R. Kelly moved to general inmate population

R. Kelly moved to general inmate population

By MICHAEL TARM, AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Jail personnel moved R. Kelly on Tuesday into the general inmate population despite earlier concerns - apparently shared at one point by the singer - that other inmates could try to hurt him because of his celebrity status or because he is accused of sexually assaulting minors, federal prosecutors in Chicago said in a new court filing.

Word that Kelly has been moved from a restrictive unit at a high-rise jail in downtown Chicago comes days after Kelly's lawyers said the 52-year-old had been held in solitary confinement by no fault of his own since his July arrest, with none of the privileges of other inmates, such as access to TV or candy from the jail commissary, or to outdoor exercise and daily showers. They characterized the conditions as "cruel and unusual punishment."

But in their Tuesday filing in U.S. District Court in Chicago, prosecutors disputed defense suggestions Kelly had been kept in the special housing unit, called the SHU, against his will and for no good reason, alleging Kelly himself had asked after his July arrest on federal charges to be kept from other inmates. From the SHU, Kelly also was able to purchase items from the jail store, "including snacks such as Snickers," the filing says. (Photo by Renee Williams) (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 