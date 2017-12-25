Deadly Christmas fire in Manhattan high-rise

- One person is dead after a fire inside a Manhattan high-rise building. Flames were seen shooting out of the building for a period of time.

The fire broke out on the 35th floor of 211 West 56th Street in Midtown around 7:30 a.m. The building is 36 stories tall. Firefighters say their assent was slowed by malfunctioning elevators.

Two FDNY workers were injured while fighting the fire. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was called under control shortly before 9 a.m.

There is no word on the identity of the victim other than he was a man in his 70s.