DEA: Fentanyl is the deadliest drug on the street

- The DEA in New York has issued a holiday warning about the threat of the powerful drug fentanyl.

"The concern for us is [that] you have a lot of out-of-towners coming into the city to celebrate," Special Agent-in-Charge Raymond Donovan said. "So it's an opportunity for drug trafficking organizations to distribute their narcotics to these individuals."

He added that drug traffickers often cut heroin and cocaine with fentanyl so buyers often don't even know what they are getting.

Earlier this year, agents seized hundreds of 1-milligram units of fentanyl in New York. As little as 2 milligrams can kill you, according to the DEA, which identifies fentanyl as the most lethal drug on the streets today.