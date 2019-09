- After spending his summer stumping in battleground states on the campaign trail, Bill de Blasio is back to his day job as the Mayor of New York City. But is he being welcomed back by his constituents? It matters who you ask.

De Blasio received loud boos at the San Gennaro Feast on Saturday as he attended a meatball eating competition, but earlier in the day, the reception at a citizenship event at John Jay College was a bit warmer.

De Blasio still has another two years left in his term as Mayor, more than enough time to try and win over some of his naysayers.