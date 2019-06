- In the wake of Wednesday's helicopter crash in Midtown, Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for a federal ban on helicopters flying over Manhattan except for emergency responders and news choppers.

De Blasio claimed that the federal government controlled helicopter traffic over Manhattan, which was immediately challenged by former Parks Commissioner Adrian Benepe in a tweet.

"The mayor is being untruthful and has the power to ban 90% of helicopter flights over the city," Benepe said.

A potential increase in helicopter regulations was discussed at City Hall on Thursday, with City Council Speaker Corey Johnson advocating for a reduction in non-essential flights.