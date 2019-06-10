< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var David Ortiz undergoes more surgery in Boston after shooting https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/AP_DAVID_ORTIZ_FILE_061019_1560213335261_7380449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/AP_DAVID_ORTIZ_FILE_061019_1560213335261_7380449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David Ortiz (AP file)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>David Ortiz (AP file)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412065071-411926924" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/AP_DAVID_ORTIZ_FILE_061019_1560213335261_7380449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/AP_DAVID_ORTIZ_FILE_061019_1560213335261_7380449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/AP_DAVID_ORTIZ_FILE_061019_1560213335261_7380449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/AP_DAVID_ORTIZ_FILE_061019_1560213335261_7380449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/AP_DAVID_ORTIZ_FILE_061019_1560213335261_7380449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David Ortiz (AP file)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>David Ortiz (AP file)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/david-ortiz-shooting-surgery-boston">MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN and MARTÍN JOSÉ ADAMES ALCÁNTARA, Associated Press href="/news/reports-david-ortiz-shot-in-dominican-republic-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP)</strong> - A wounded David Ortiz was recovering from exploratory surgery in Boston on Tuesday as investigators in his native Dominican Republic tried to figure out who shot the former Red Sox slugger and why.</p> <p>Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said in a statement that Big Papi was "stable, awake and resting comfortably" in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and was expected to remain there for several days.</p> <p>The 43-year-old retired athlete was flown to Boston on Monday night for further treatment, arriving in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox, after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.</p> <p>Ortiz was shot at close range in the torso Sunday night by a gunman who approached him from behind at a Santo Domingo bar, authorities said.</p> <p>Police have said the operator of the motorcycle carrying the assailant was captured and beaten by a crowd at the bar. But the gunman has not been arrested, and investigators were trying to establish whether Ortiz was the target.</p> <p>Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series championships - including, in 2004, their first title in 86 years of futility.</p> <p>With his ferocious swing and his big smile, Ortiz became one of the most beloved sports heroes in Boston history. 