A dermatologist weighs in A dermatologist weighs in At 98, D-Day vet jumps again, with eyes on the big 100 At 98, D-Day vet jumps again, with eyes on the big 100
Posted Sep 19 2019 11:25AM EDT Tom Rice, a 98-year-old American WWII veteran, poses with the U.S. flag after landing with a tandem parachute jump near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Tom Rice, a 98-year-old American WWII veteran, poses with the U.S. flag after landing with a tandem parachute jump near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 11:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429477530" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>GROESBEEK, Netherlands (AP) - Jump by jump, 98-year-old D-Day veteran Tom Rice is nudging closer to his goal of leaping out of planes at age 100.</p> <p>The American who caused a sensation in June by parachuting into Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings was at it again on Thursday.</p> <p>This time, his landing zone was in the Netherlands.</p> <p>Strapped to a younger parachutist who steered their canopy, Rice jumped as part of commemorations for the massive landings of airborne Allied troops in September 1944.</p> <p>He described the jump as "perfect" and said: "I'm going to do it until I'm 100."</p> <p>Rice jumped with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division in World War II.</p> <p>Hundreds of other parachutists also sailed over the Netherlands on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, a 1944 land-and-airborne thrust through the country.</p> <p>Allied strategists hoped the assault would clear a path toward Nazi Germany's industrial heartland and hasten the end of the war. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_y2XurlcFUVNr_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_y2XurlcFUVNr"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0166_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0166"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/autistic-blind-musical-prodigy-wins-america-s-got-talent-" title="Autistic, blind musical prodigy wins 'America's Got Talent'" data-articleId="429494503" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/Getty_KodiLee_091919_1568912965501_7666338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/Getty_KodiLee_091919_1568912965501_7666338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/Getty_KodiLee_091919_1568912965501_7666338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/Getty_KodiLee_091919_1568912965501_7666338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/Getty_KodiLee_091919_1568912965501_7666338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Kodi Lee attends &quot;America&#39;s Got Talent&quot; Season 14 Finale Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Autistic, blind musical prodigy wins 'America's Got Talent'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 01:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LOS ANGELES - Lake Elsinore native Kodi Lee, 23, was named the winner of season 14 of "America's Got Talent" Wednesday night. Lee, who is blind and has autism, has been captivating America since he won the golden buzzer on night one of the season.</p><p>The musical prodigy is one of a kind — literally. According to Lee's website, he is only one of approximately 25 people in the world with his musical ability.</p><p>Lee has an "audio photographic memory, in which he can recall music he hears after just one listen."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/philippines-polio" title="Philippines declares new polio outbreak after 19 years" data-articleId="429482985" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Philippines declares new polio outbreak after 19 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Philippine health officials declared a polio outbreak in the country on Thursday, nearly two decades after the World Health Organization declared it to be free of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.</p><p>Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said at a news conference that authorities have confirmed at least one case of polio in a 3-year-old girl in southern Lanao del Sur province and detected the polio virus in sewage in Manila and in waterways in the southern Davao region. Those findings are enough to declare an outbreak of the crippling disease in a previously polio-free country like the Philippines, he said.</p><p>The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund expressed deep concern over polio's reemergence in the country and said they would support the government in immunizing children, who are the most susceptible, and strengthening surveillance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/oldest-living-wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday-in-new-orleans" title="Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans" data-articleId="429483611" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lawrence Brooks attained the rank of Private 1st Class during the war." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 12:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man considered to be the nation's oldest living World War II veteran was serenaded and showered with kisses during a celebration of his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans .</p><p>Lawrence Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines. He was a servant to three white officers and his daily routine included cleaning their sheets and uniforms and shining their shoes.</p><p>Brooks attained the rank of Private 1st Class during the war.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oldest-living-wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday-in-new-orleans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Born Sept. 12, 1909, Lawrence Brooks served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of The National WWII Museum)" title="Oldest living vet_1568907713086.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/is-natural-makeup-safer-a-dermatologist-weighs-in"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Wearing_natural_makeup_0_20190919142805-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Is natural makeup safer? A dermatologist weighs in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-bad-hundreds-rescued-as-imelda-floods-homes-and-roads-in-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flooding is pictured outside of a home in Winnie, Texas, alongside a flooded gas station in Beaumont. (Photo credit: Chambers County Sheriff's Office / Jeffrey Rue via Storyful)" title="Storm flooding - Texas_1568906022597.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'It's bad': Hundreds rescued as Imelda floods homes and roads in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-seriously-injured-when-car-train-collide-in-nj"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/FOX5NY_CarAndTrain_091919_1568898111525_7665916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Car and train collide in River Edge, NJ. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/philippines-polio" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Philippines declares new polio outbreak after 19 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oldest-living-wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday-in-new-orleans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Born&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;1909&#x2c;&#x20;Lawrence&#x20;Brooks&#x20;served&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;predominantly&#x20;African-American&#x20;91st&#x20;Engineer&#x20;Battalion&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;was&#x20;stationed&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Guinea&#x20;and&#x20;then&#x20;the&#x20;Philippines&#x20;during&#x20;World&#x20;War&#x20;II&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;National&#x20;WWII&#x20;Museum&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/d-day-vet-jumps-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tom&#x20;Rice&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;98-year-old&#x20;American&#x20;WWII&#x20;veteran&#x2c;&#x20;poses&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;flag&#x20;after&#x20;landing&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;tandem&#x20;parachute&#x20;jump&#x20;near&#x20;Groesbeek&#x2c;&#x20;Netherlands&#x2c;&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Peter&#x20;Dejong&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At 98, D-Day vet jumps again, with eyes on the big 100</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/is-natural-makeup-safer-a-dermatologist-weighs-in" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Is natural makeup safer? A dermatologist weighs in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-bad-hundreds-rescued-as-imelda-floods-homes-and-roads-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;home&#x20;in&#x20;Winnie&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;flooded&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x20;in&#x20;Beaumont&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Chambers&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Rue&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'It's bad': Hundreds rescued as Imelda floods homes and roads in Texas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 