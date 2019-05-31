< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cuomo wants to end ban on gestational surrogacy By Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 NY
Posted May 31 2019 06:28PM EDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 05:59PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 06:30PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410166933-410158437" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gov__Cuomo_wants_to_lift_surrogacy_ban_0_7339257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410166933" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - With just days left on New York State's legislative calendar, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing hard for the legalization of gestational surrogacy.</p> <p>"If a woman wants to serve as a surrogate and wants to give a couple a baby, which is a beautiful gift, and bring a life into the world, and her rights are represented, why wouldn't you let her do it?" Cuomo said. "Why wouldn't you let her do it?"</p> <p>The law could help solidify his place in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and his support of LGBTQ rights.</p> <p>"Part of getting married, many people, is then starting a family," Cuomo said. "Oh no, you can't do that in the state of New York. No surrogacy is permitted."</p> <p>As the governor pointed out, the first state to legalize marriage equality is still one of three in the nation that does not support the formation of a family through non-conventional methods.</p> <p>Cuomo said the law is "repugnant to what we believe and who we are."</p> <p>"There is no rational opposition to it," he said.</p> <p>Gestational surrogacy is the process of paying a woman to carry your child. Both the egg and the sperm are donated.</p> <p>The average surrogacy, costs more than $100,000 with $30,000 to $50,000 going to the surrogate.</p> <p>That is why some opponents to surrogacy see it as a form of exploitation that preys on low-income women. Others opponents see it as baby buying.</p> <p>But for many, it is their only hope of having a family.</p> <p>"It's disgraceful that our current law discriminates against both LGBTQ people and people who are infertile and need help conceiving," Rev. Stan Sloan of the Family Equality Council said. "And it takes an emotional toll."</p> <p>If passed, New York's law would be the toughest in the nation. It would require the surrogate to be 21, have health insurance, and have independent legal counsel. And it would give the surrogate the sole right to terminate the pregnancy. It would also ensure that the big business of baby making stays in New York. the money that has traditionally flowed outside the state will stay put.</p> <p>The governor said the state is talking with insurance companies to provide extended coverage for surrogacy. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/greenwood-lake-air-show-preview" title="Daredevil pilots ready for Greenwood Lake Air Show" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/airshow-plane_1559347637342_7340238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/airshow-plane_1559347637342_7340238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/airshow-plane_1559347637342_7340238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/airshow-plane_1559347637342_7340238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/airshow-plane_1559347637342_7340238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Greenwood Lake Air Show returns in this weekend for it&#39;s 11th Annual Show." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Daredevil pilots ready for Greenwood Lake Air Show</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mac King, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Those invited to fly with 58-year-old Steve Gustafson in his 74-year-old World War Two-era North American Aviation T-6 Texan two-seater should prepare themselves for this left wing in the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team to first spend a disconcerting amount of time explaining how your parachute works.</p><p>"Hey, if it doesn't open," Gustafson said, "when you get on the ground, they'll give you a new one."</p><p>And not 10 minutes after that pep talk, without any warning, Gustafson not only subjects his passenger to a 4G loop but also does so in perfect formation with three other airplanes not eight feet off each other's wings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-catholic-church-sex-abuse-allegations-rise" title="Sharp rise in sex-abuse allegations, U.S. Catholic Church reports" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sharp rise in sex-abuse allegations, U.S. Catholic Church reports</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Crary, AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Quantifying its vast sex-abuse crisis, the U.S. Roman Catholic Church said Friday that allegations of child sex abuse by clerics more than doubled in its latest 12-month reporting period and that its spending on victim compensation and child protection surged above $300 million.</p><p>During the period from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, 1,385 adults came forward with 1,455 allegations of abuse, according to the annual report of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection . That was up from 693 allegations in the previous year. The report attributed much of the increase to a victim compensation program implemented in five dioceses in New York state.</p><p>According to the report, Catholic dioceses and religious orders spent $301.6 million during the reporting period on payments to victims, legal fees and child-protection efforts. That was up 14% from the previous year and double the amount spent in the 2014 fiscal year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china" title="Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, U.S.-China trade war" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Costco_says_prices_will_go_up_due_to_tar_0_7339656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Costco_says_prices_will_go_up_due_to_tar_0_7339656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Costco_says_prices_will_go_up_due_to_tar_0_7339656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Costco_says_prices_will_go_up_due_to_tar_0_7339656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Costco_says_prices_will_go_up_due_to_tar_0_7339656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Costco Wholesale Corp. reportedly said prices will increase due to the trade war between the U.S. and China as well as increased tariffs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, U.S.-China trade war</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Costco Wholesale Corp. reportedly said prices will increase due to the trade war between the U.S. and China as well as increased tariffs. </p><p>Costco's Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said on a post-earnings call with analysts on Thursday that the “situation is pretty fluid,” according to Reuters .</p><p>“At the end of the day, prices will go up on things. What’s interesting is that it’s hard to predict what the impact is,” Galanti said. “We want to be the last to raise them. And when prices are going down, we want to be the first to lower them. We’re not afraid to use some of those monies to again drive business.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/greenwood-lake-air-show-preview"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/airshow-plane_1559347637342_7340238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="airshow-plane_1559347637342.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Daredevil pilots ready for Greenwood Lake Air Show</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign marks the location of a Costco store on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco is expected to report its fiscal 1Q19 on December 13. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="1072266090_1559344559812-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, U.S.-China trade war</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nyc-hurricane-evacuation-zones"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/KNOW-ZONE-OEM-2_1559342789760_7339411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(NYC Emergency Management)" title="KNOW-ZONE-OEM-2_1559342789760.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Do you know your hurricane evacuation zone?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-officer-murder-for-hire-arraignment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Police_officer_arraigned_0_7339361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_officer_arraigned_0_20190531221453"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD cop appears in court on murder-for-hire charges</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-catholic-church-sex-abuse-allegations-rise" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sharp rise in sex-abuse allegations, U.S. Catholic Church reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;marks&#x20;the&#x20;location&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Costco&#x20;store&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;Costco&#x20;is&#x20;expected&#x20;to&#x20;report&#x20;its&#x20;fiscal&#x20;1Q19&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;13&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, U.S.-China trade war</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nyc-hurricane-evacuation-zones" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/KNOW-ZONE-OEM-2_1559342789760_7339411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/KNOW-ZONE-OEM-2_1559342789760_7339411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/KNOW-ZONE-OEM-2_1559342789760_7339411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/KNOW-ZONE-OEM-2_1559342789760_7339411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/KNOW-ZONE-OEM-2_1559342789760_7339411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;NYC&#x20;Emergency&#x20;Management&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Do you know your hurricane evacuation zone?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nyc-considers-plan-to-turn-hart-island-into-city-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/08/Opening_Hart_Island_to_New_York_0_5481188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/08/Opening_Hart_Island_to_New_York_0_5481188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/08/Opening_Hart_Island_to_New_York_0_5481188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/08/Opening_Hart_Island_to_New_York_0_5481188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/08/Opening_Hart_Island_to_New_York_0_5481188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYC considers plan to turn island of graves into city park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-officer-murder-for-hire-arraignment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Police_officer_arraigned_0_7339361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Police_officer_arraigned_0_7339361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Police_officer_arraigned_0_7339361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Police_officer_arraigned_0_7339361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/Police_officer_arraigned_0_7339361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYPD cop appears in court on murder-for-hire charges</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 