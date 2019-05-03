As the “Star Wars” saga has played out over the last 42 years, many a fan has drifted into a daydream about what it would be like to inhabit and explore the galaxy far, far away where it all takes place.

While you definitely can't visit Tatooine, Jakku, or Hoth, their real-world counterparts are yours for the exploring.

Here are eight real-world locations where some of the “Star Wars” saga's most iconic scenes were filmed.