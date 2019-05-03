At a police press conference, Matt Bowers said the community’s trust has been violated and that he’ll go to whatever lengths necessary to help police bring the criminals to justice.
“We’re not going to stop pursuing these individuals until I’m taking a selfie in front of them as they’re making their perp walk, and I’ll put it on Twitter when it’s done,” Bowers said.
Get updates from FOXNEWS
Posted May 03 2019 10:43PM EDT
Updated May 03 2019 10:52PM EDT
As the “Star Wars” saga has played out over the last 42 years, many a fan has drifted into a daydream about what it would be like to inhabit and explore the galaxy far, far away where it all takes place.
While you definitely can't visit Tatooine, Jakku, or Hoth, their real-world counterparts are yours for the exploring.
Here are eight real-world locations where some of the “Star Wars” saga's most iconic scenes were filmed.
Posted May 03 2019 10:04PM EDT
Updated May 03 2019 10:19PM EDT
The spirits maker Woodford Reserve created a special mint julep for the Kentucky Derby, which takes place at Churchill Downs on May 4.
The price? $1,000 or $2,500.
That is because you drink it out of either a silver cup ($1,000) or a gold-plated cup ($2,500). And the proceeds will go to the John Asher Memorial Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.
Posted May 03 2019 08:58PM EDT
A New Jersey teacher who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and later impregnated her while he was a Catholic priest will get to keep his job at a middle school.
An arbitrator in the case made the decision in early April, according to court documents .
Joseph DeShan, 59, worked for the Cinnaminson School District at an elementary and middle school for 22 years, according to the documents. He started working there in 1996, two years after he left the priesthood and six years after having a child with a minor.